Spain: 64 killed in High Speed Train accident near Madrid



At least 64 people have been killed and several others left injured after a high speed trai collided with the rear of another train near Madrid, the officials said

Madird: At least 64 people have been killed and several others left injured after a high speed trai collided with the rear of another train near Madrid, the officials said.

The deadly crashed on the Madrid-Andalucía high-speed line in the province of Toledo at 8:54 a.m Wednesday October 28, 2026.

"Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended ​following a rear-end collision between two trains," Spain's rail system operator, ADIF, said in a message posted on social media post X.

While confirming 64 deaths, the Spanish officials said the accident has left a number of others injured, including 50 who are in critical conditions.

Regarding the cause of the train accident, the officials said it was a "human error".

[This is a breaking news. More details soon.]

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