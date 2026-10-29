Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav arrested on corruption charges

Ravindra Jadhav, the Commissioner of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) since 2023, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of bribery and corruption Wednesday October 29, 2026

Malegaon: Ravindra Jadhav, the Commissioner of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) since 2023, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of bribery and corruption Wednesday October 29, 2026.

The sources said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Ravindra Jadhav from a resort near Igatpuri.

Two others – Jadhav’s Assistant (PA) Nilesh Patil and the Accountant Harish Dimbar, have also been taken into custody.

Superintendent of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Bharat Tangde has confirmed the arrest of Ravindra Jadhav.

"The ACB arrested Jadhav following a complaint that he demanded bribe to clear the bills of a contractor", he said.

"Further probe is underway", he added.

[Ravindra Jadhav (C) in ACB net. (Original image/Quality improved using Gemini AI)]

Ravindra Jadhav's Tenure

Ravindra Jadhav was appointed the Commissioner of Malegaon Municipal Corporation in December 2023. Jadhav became the MMC Commissioner replacing Bhalchandra Gosavi who was appointed on the post in April 2021. Jadhav had earlier worked as Commissioner in Dhule, and as Deputy Commissioner of Konkan Divisional Commissionerate. Allegations of corruptions against Jadhav were also levelled when he was serving as Municipal Commissioner in Dhule.

During his tenure as MMC Commissioner, Jadhav worked as the Administration and sole authority of the civic body till January 2026 when the local elections were held and the new body was formed.

Interestingly, Jadhav has been arrested by the ACB just two days before he was scheduled to retire from service on October 31, 2026.

Earlier, his PA Sachin Mahale was also arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of corruption and bribery. Following his arrest, Mahale was suspended, but he re-joined service later on.

Local MLA takes credit

Malegaon Central MLA, Mufti Ismail, said he had written a letter explaining “rampant corruption in the Malegaon Coriporation”.

"I had written a letter to the state government about a month ago detailing the involvement of top to bottom level officials of the Malegaon corporation in corrupt practices", he said talking to media.

On the other hand, Mustaqeem Dignity of the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) took potshots at MLA Mufti Ismail, saying Jadhav was appointed MMC Commissioner on his recommendations.

"Jadhav was appointed Commission of the Malegaon Corporation in 2023 when Mufti Ismail was the MLA, and we were not in picture. The MLA had, in fact, recommended his name to the state government", Mustaqeem claimed.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, after his arrest from a resort in Igatpuri, Ravindra Jadhav has been brought to Malegaon, and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed against him and two other MMC officials at Malegaon Qilla Police Station.

Late in the afternoon Thursday, the police produced the three accused in the local court. The court sent all of them to the Police Custody (PC).

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