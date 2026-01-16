Live: Malegaon Corporation Election Result 2026

The Maharashtra State Election Commission officials are set to hold counting of votes in Malegaon for the Municipal Corporation (Malegaon Mahanagar Palika) Election today i.e. Friday January 16, 2026

Malegaon Corporation Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation has started in Malegaon at four places.

The counting of votes started at 10.00 am and the results are expected to be announced by late afternoon today.

The trends and the position of leading parties and candidates should start coming soon.

Polling to elect the new body of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) or Malegaon Mahanagar Palika was held on Thursday January 15, 2026.

The poling started at 07.30 am and was supposed to end at 05.30 pm. However, due to huge lines of voters at various booths the polling was extended beyond 07.00 pm.

Malegaon Mahanagar Palika Election Polling Percentage

As per the final data released by the local officials, Malegaon has a total of 517,663 registered voters. Of them, 331,726 voters exercised their democratic rights with a polling percentage of 64.08%.

Ward No 21 registered a maximum polling percentage of 71.45 whereas the lowest polling percentage of 55.98% was recorded in Ward No. 11.

The Textile City has a total of 21 Wards, with each ward having 04 members. More than 300 candidates contested the Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election for the total of 84 seats.

The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contested the elections on 60 seats. The ISLAM party of Asif Shaikh formed Malegaon Secular Front with Samajwadi Party (SP). ISLAM Party contested on 42 seats whereas Samajwadi Party contested on 18 seats mainly in the Muslim dominated area of Malegaon.

In the Hindu dominated area of Malegaon, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shide) led by Minister Dada Bhuse is contesting on 26 seats, BJP led by Bandu Kaka Bachav is contesting on 20 seats whereas Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded candidates in 16 wards.

Exit Poll Results

Polling to elect new bodies in Maharashtra were also held in 28 other Municipal Corporations, including the high stake Mumbai or BMC.

Most of the exit polls are predicting clear win for the BJP and its allies in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai – a major blow to Thackeray family.

The Exit Polls are also predicting victory for the NCP in Pune Pimpri Municipal Corporation. In Nagpur the BJP is predicted to win, in Malegaon the AIMIM is likely to emerge as the single largest party, in Nashik BJP and Shiv Sena are in neck and neck battle whereas in Dhule Congress is in direct contest with the BJP and allies.

Earlier, it was found that over 70 candidates of different political parties were elected unopposed in the 29 Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra after the last date of filing the nomination papers.

