UGC NET Dec 2026: Last Date of Application Extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of application for the UGC NET December 2026 exams.

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of application for the UGC NET December 2026 exams.

The NTA had started receiving online application for the UGC NET December 2026 exams from October 08, 2026. The last date of application, as per the original schedule, was fixed as October 28, 2026.

However, in a notification released today, the NTA announced to extend the last date of application.

"In the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of the Online Application Form for UGC-NET December 2026 Examination up to 31 October 2026 (11:50 PM) without any late fee to facilitate candidates who have not yet completed their application process", the NTA said in a notification dated October 27, 2026.

Candidates, who have not applied for the UGC NET exam to be held in December 2026, should note that the last date of submitting fees is also October 31, 2026 up to 11:50 PM.

The candidates who have so far not applied for the UGC NET December 2026 can submit their application form using the official website "https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in".

UGC NET December 2026 Date

The NTA had earlier changed the UGC NET December 2026 exam dates and schedule.

As per the new schedule, the UGC NET Dec 2026 will be held from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026.

There is no buffer dates as per the amendments in the UGC NET December 2026 Information Bulletin released by the NTA Friday.

UGC NET Dec 2026 Admit Card Release Date

According to the UGC NET Dec 2026 revised bulletin, the examination City Intimation Slip will be released on November 23, 2026. The UGC NET December 2026 Admit Card will be available for download from December 7, 2026.

Candidates should note that the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are two seperate documents. While City Intimation Slip gives details of the exam city, Admit Card is compulsory to appear in the exams.

Along with changing the exam date, the NTA has also listed a number of rules that a candidate appearing in the UGC NET exam should take care of.

About UGC NET

The NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the UGC – NET Dec 2026 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The list of subjects is available for access on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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