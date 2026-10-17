UGC NET Dec 2026 Exam Date Revised

In an important notification that candidates must take note of, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule of the UGC NET December 2026 exams.

UGC NET December 2026: In an important notification that candidates must take note of, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule of the UGC NET December 2026 exams.

In the 2026-27 Exam Calendar released earlier, the NTA had said the UGC NET Dec 2026 will be held from December 14 to 19, 2026 while December 20 and 21 were reserved as buffer dates.

UGC NET Dec 2026 Revised Schedule

In the new notification released Friday, the NTA however changed the UGC NET December 2026 exam dates and schedule.

As per the new schedule, the UGC NET Dec 2026 will be held from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026.

There is no buffer dates as per the amendments in the UGC NET December 2026 Information Bulletin released by the NTA Friday.

The NTA further said that the application and registration process will opened on October 8, 2026, and eligible candidates will be able to submit their forms through the official website "ugcnet.nta.nic.in" till October 28, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

Applications with a late fee will be accepted until October 31, 2026 according to the notification details.

UGC NET Dec 2026 Admit Card Release Date

According to the UGC NET Dec 2026 revised bulletin, the examination City Intimation Slip will be released on November 23, 2026. The UGC NET December 2026 Admit Card will be available for download from December 7, 2026.

Candidates should note that the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are two seperate documents. While City Intimation Slip gives details of the exam city, Admit Card is compulsory to appear in the exams.

Along with changing the exam date, the NTA has also listed a number of rules that a candidate appearing in the UGC NET exam should take care of.

About UGC NET

The NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the UGC – NET Dec 2026 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The list of subjects is available for access on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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