‘Untrue, Fake’: Sania Mirza’s father on 'land donated for mosque' claims

A day after ummid.com fact checked the social media posts claiming Sania Mirza donated a land to build a mosque, her father confirmed what our analysis had established.

[Sania Mirza with her father Imran Mirza in a file photo. (Inset) A glimpse of ummid.com Fact Check analysis.]

Hyderabad: A day after ummid.com fact checked the social media posts claiming Sania Mirza donated a land to build a mosque, her father confirmed what our analysis had established.

Social media posts were trending since the last 3-4 days claiming that the Tennis Star had donated a land near her “shopping mall” she owns to build a mosque.

Social media users also tagged a photo of former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and now a minister in Telangana, Mohammed Azharuddin, “laying the foundation stone of the proposed mosque”.

Ummid.com in a detailed fact check analysis published an exclusive report on Wednesday October 28, 2026 concluding that the viral social media claims are untrue, and the image showing Azharuddin and Sania Mirza is AI generated.

Sania Mirza’s father clears the air

On Thursday, Imran Mirza, Sania Mirza’s father, broke his silence on the issue and released a statement confirming the ummid.com Fact Check Analysis .

In the statement, Imran Mirza said the social media claims are untrue and the image is AI generated.

“This is a distorted and fake news story about Sania Mirza that has been doing the rounds on social media for the last few days and I’d like to clarify,” Imran said.

“The picture of Mr. Azharuddin and Sania that has gone viral is AI-generated. While Sania has every right to use any land bought by her or her family in any manner that she may deem fit, I wish to state that there is no masjid that is being built on the land where the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy has been constructed”, he added.

“Any social or philanthropic work that Sania does now or in the future or which she has done in the past is and will remain her private and personal matter. Nobody has the right to publicise it, particularly if Sania has not verified it herself,” Imran said.



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