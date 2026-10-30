With Ronaldo’s Treble, Al-Nassr Trounce Al Kholood in Latest SPL Match

With the help of the timely hat trick by its Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr Saudi FC defeated Al Kholood 5-3 in the latest Saudi Pro League 2026-27 (Roshn Saudi League 26/27) match Thursday October 29, 2026.

Saudi Pro League 26/27: With the help of the timely hat trick by its Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr Saudi FC defeated Al Kholood 5-3 in the latest Saudi Pro League 2026-27 (Roshn Saudi League 26/27) match Thursday October 29, 2026.

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr Highlights

Al-Kholood vs Al-Nassr SPL group match played at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh Thursday was a bad starter for the host as the visitors gained advantage with Julien Domingues converting from close range in the 16th minute of the match.

The lead lasted just five minutes as Angelo Gabriel found the bottom right corner from the edge of the box at the other end to net the equalizer for Al Nassr.

Sadio Mane then put Al Nassr in the lead before Antoin Essomba levelled the score in the second minute of the First-Half stoppage time.

The Second Half started with the scoreboard yelling 2-2.

Then the football fans saw the brilliance of the legendary Portuguese player and Al-Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shines with a Treble

Ronaldo, who was struggling to regain form ever since the Portugal’s dismal form in the 2026 FIFA World Cup , was at his best on Thursday. The Portuguese forward found the net three times in 15 minutes after the hour mark, in his first match since winning the Ballon d’Or of All Time award.

Ronaldo took control of the match in the Second Half when it was in balance. It all started when Ronaldo, assisted by his compatriot Joao Felix, sent the ball past the net twice in six minutes (in 66th and 71st minutes) for easy finishes in front of goal.

The hat-trick was completed in the 81st minute after Sadio Mane found Ronaldo in a free spot inside the box.

Ronaldo moves closer to 1000 target

With the three goals scored against Al Kholood Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a total of 985 career goals, moving further close to his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

The 985 figure counts a goal in the 3-1 win over Al Faisaly on October 23 that the Saudi Pro League did not record as Ronaldo’s. Although some media outlets in Saudi Arabia claim the Saudi league credited the goal to Ronaldo, it's official website listed him with four goals this season instead of five before tonight’s match. By the official count, the hat-trick takes him to 984 career goals, one fewer than the total reported by Fabrizio Romano and other outlets.

With the latest victory, Al Nassr has been placed 2nd in the Saudi Pro League 26/27 standing table with 28 points. Al-Nassr score in SPL 2026/27 standing table reads 9/11, 9W, 1L, 1D, 17 GD, 28 Points.

On the other hand, Al Qadsiah, which defeated Al-Riyadh 6-0 in another Roshn Saudi Leage match Thursday, continues to lead the SPL standings table with 28 points based on more goals it has scored.

Al Qadsiah score in the SPL standing table reads 9/12, 9W, 2L, 1D, 20 GD, 28 Points. Al Hilal, which has placed 10 matches so far, is on the 3rd place with 27 points.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic