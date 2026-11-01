JEE Main 2027 Session 1: NTA allows fresh application, but with a rider

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates, who have submitted their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 forms and also paid the fees but faced errors, to submit a new and fresh application.
The NTA had started receiving online application forms for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 from October 24, 2026. The NTA however said it received representations from candidates regarding errors and mistakes made while filling out the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2027 (Session 1).
Accordingly, the NTA allowed the students to submit a fresh application form if they wish. The candidates should note that the NTA has set some conditions for the candidates who are submitting new application that they should keep in mind.
In the interest of candidates, it has been decided to allow them to submit a fresh Application Form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an Application Number or paid the examination fee. The following conditions apply:
The candidates should note that the last date of application for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 – for all applications, remains the same, as per the latest NTA guidelines.
“Fresh applications must be completed, including fee payment, on or before 22nd November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M. and with late fee from 23rd November 2026 to 26th November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M”, the NTA said.
The candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th or HSC exams by state or central board CBSE can appear in the JEE Main 2027. Candidates who appeared and cleared ISC 2027 exam can also apply for the JEE Main exams.
Eligible candidates can appear in either JEE Main Session 1 or JEE Main Session 2, or both the sessions. The score of JEE Main will be calculated based on the marks obtained in session I and II.
To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.
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