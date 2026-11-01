JEE Main 2027 Session 1: NTA allows fresh application, but with a rider

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates, who have submitted their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 forms and also paid the fees but faced errors, to submit a new and fresh application

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates, who have submitted their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 forms and also paid the fees but faced errors, to submit a new and fresh application.

The NTA had started receiving online application forms for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 from October 24, 2026. The NTA however said it received representations from candidates regarding errors and mistakes made while filling out the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2027 (Session 1).

Accordingly, the NTA allowed the students to submit a fresh application form if they wish. The candidates should note that the NTA has set some conditions for the candidates who are submitting new application that they should keep in mind.

NTA Guidelines for JEE Main 2027 Session 1

In the interest of candidates, it has been decided to allow them to submit a fresh Application Form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an Application Number or paid the examination fee. The following conditions apply:

Valid Application: Only the last Application Form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the Confirmation Page generated will be considered valid. If a candidate submits a fresh form but does not complete the fee payment and generate the Confirmation Page, the earlier form for which these steps were completed will remain valid.

Only the last Application Form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the Confirmation Page generated will be considered valid. If a candidate submits a fresh form but does not complete the fee payment and generate the Confirmation Page, the earlier form for which these steps were completed will remain valid. Fresh Application: A new Application Number will be generated for each fresh form. All details, including photograph, signature and documents, must be entered and uploaded again.

A new Application Number will be generated for each fresh form. All details, including photograph, signature and documents, must be entered and uploaded again. Fee: The examination fee paid against an earlier form will neither be refunded nor adjusted against the fresh application. Candidates who only need to amend certain details are advised to use the correction facility, available from 27th November 2026 to 29th November 2026, instead of submitting a fresh form.

The examination fee paid against an earlier form will neither be refunded nor adjusted against the fresh application. Candidates who only need to amend certain details are advised to use the correction facility, available from 27th November 2026 to 29th November 2026, instead of submitting a fresh form. One Attempt per Session: Submitting multiple Application Forms does not entitle a candidate to appear more than once in the same session. A candidate who appears, or attempts to appear, in the examination using more than one Application Number will be treated as having used Unfair Means (UFM), and action will be takenas per the Information Bulletin. Merely holding more than one Application Number, without appearing using them, will not be treated as UFM.

JEE Main 2027: Last Date of Application

The candidates should note that the last date of application for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 – for all applications, remains the same, as per the latest NTA guidelines.

“Fresh applications must be completed, including fee payment, on or before 22nd November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M. and with late fee from 23rd November 2026 to 26th November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M”, the NTA said.

JEE Main Eligibility

The candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th or HSC exams by state or central board CBSE can appear in the JEE Main 2027. Candidates who appeared and cleared ISC 2027 exam can also apply for the JEE Main exams.

Eligible candidates can appear in either JEE Main Session 1 or JEE Main Session 2, or both the sessions. The score of JEE Main will be calculated based on the marks obtained in session I and II.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Steps

Click on the link to go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "Registration for JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 is Live" in the latest section of the home page.

Click on "New Candidate Registration".

Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.

Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.

To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.

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