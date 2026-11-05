AISSEE 2027 Application Submission Begins; Link, Steps

Parents, who wish to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools, should note that the last date to apply for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2027 (AISSEE 27) is December 02, 2026

AISSEE 2027: Online registration and application form submission for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2027 (AISSEE 2027) has started through the official website 'exams.nta.nic.in', parents who wish to admit their wards in Military Schools should note.

AISSEE 2027 Date

Parents, who wish to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools, should note that the date and time of AISSEE 2027 has also been confirmed by the NTA. Accordingly, the NTA said the entrance exam will be held on Sunday January 31, 2027.

The last date to apply for AISSEE 2027 is December 02, 2026, parents should note. The last date of the payment of fees is December 02, 2026 up to 11.50 pm.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

AISEE 2027 Eligibility

Eligibility For Admission To Class VI

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2027 (born between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2017)

Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools

Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools will be provided in the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility For Admission To Class IX

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2027, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies

The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the Information Bulletin

AISSEE 2027 Application Fee

The application fee for AISSEE 2027 varies by category. Applicants must pay the fee online:

General / Defence / OBC (NCL): Rs 850/-

SC/ST: Rs 700/-

It is important to note that the fee must be paid by the deadline of December 02, 2026 up to 11.50 pm, to confirm the registration.

AISSEE 2027 Online Registration - Direct Link

Go to the official website: " exams.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "AISSEE 2027: Click Here to Register/Login" on the home page.

Fill the application form, upload scanned photo and signature.

Pay online the exam fee to complete the registration.

"Exam fee can be paid online either through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI till 11:50 pm on December 02, 2026", NTA said.

Candidates should note that AISSEE application will not be confirmed unless the presribed fees as mentioned below is not paid.

AISSEE 2027 - Important Dates

Start of Online Applications: November 03, 2026

Last Date for Applications: December 02, 2026

Fee Payment Deadline: December 02, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Correction Window: December 07 to 09, 2026

Advance City Intimation Slip Download: January 11, 2027

Admit Card Download: January 25, 2027

AISSEE 2027 Entrance Exam Date: January 31, 2027

Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.

Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2027 to be published later and apply online only at "exams.nta.nic.in" from November 03 to December 02, 2026.

As per the previous records the AISSEE 2027 result will be announced 5-6 weeks after the exam.

AISSEE 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2026 on January 18, 2026 at 527 centres located in 190 cities across India in pen and paper mode.

The NTA had released the AISSEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key - along with OMR Sheet and Question Paper, on Feburary 11, 2026. The candidates were given chance to raise objection and challenge the provisional answer key till Feburary 14, 2026.

After analyzing the challenges raised by the candidates, the NTA published the AISSEE 2026 Final Answer Key and the result on Feburary 27, 2026. The list of the qualifying candidates was also released on the same day.

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