AISSEE 2027 Application Submission Begins; Link, Steps

AISSEE 2027: Online registration and application form submission for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2027 (AISSEE 2027) has started through the official website 'exams.nta.nic.in', parents who wish to admit their wards in Military Schools should note.
Parents, who wish to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools, should note that the date and time of AISSEE 2027 has also been confirmed by the NTA. Accordingly, the NTA said the entrance exam will be held on Sunday January 31, 2027.
The last date to apply for AISSEE 2027 is December 02, 2026, parents should note. The last date of the payment of fees is December 02, 2026 up to 11.50 pm.
Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.
The application fee for AISSEE 2027 varies by category. Applicants must pay the fee online:
It is important to note that the fee must be paid by the deadline of December 02, 2026 up to 11.50 pm, to confirm the registration.
"Exam fee can be paid online either through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI till 11:50 pm on December 02, 2026", NTA said.
Candidates should note that AISSEE application will not be confirmed unless the presribed fees as mentioned below is not paid.
Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.
Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2027 to be published later and apply online only at "exams.nta.nic.in" from November 03 to December 02, 2026.
As per the previous records the AISSEE 2027 result will be announced 5-6 weeks after the exam.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2026 on January 18, 2026 at 527 centres located in 190 cities across India in pen and paper mode.
The NTA had released the AISSEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key - along with OMR Sheet and Question Paper, on Feburary 11, 2026. The candidates were given chance to raise objection and challenge the provisional answer key till Feburary 14, 2026.
After analyzing the challenges raised by the candidates, the NTA published the AISSEE 2026 Final Answer Key and the result on Feburary 27, 2026. The list of the qualifying candidates was also released on the same day.
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