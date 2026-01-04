AISSEE 2026 Admit Card: Link, Steps to Download

Sainik School Entrance Examination 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Sainik School Society, is releasing on its website 'exams.nta.nic.in' the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have registered for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026-27 (AISSEE 2026).
As per the Sainik School entrance exam schedule, the AISSEE 2026 will be held on Sunday January 18, 2026 in pen and paper mode across India.
The NTA has not confirmed any exact date to release the admit card. However, as per the AISSEE Information Bulletin, the NTA should release the admit card of the registered candidate around 3 weeks before the exam.
The AISSEE 2026 Information Brochure is silent on the release of advance intimation slip. AISSEE advance intimation slip is not admitcard but only gives information about the allotment of the exam city, and is released before the admit card.
Candidates should check the AISSEE website to know their exam city location by downloading advance intimation slip if it is released. They should also note again that advance intimation slip is not admit card.
After the release of advance intimation slip the next step is the publication of admit card. Accordingly, all registered candidates should note that the AISSEE 2026 Admit Cards can be released any moment.
Once released and live on the official website, AISSEE admit card can be downloaded and printed through candidate login.
Candidates should note that Admit card is not transferable to any other person. "Impersonation is a legally punishable offence", the NTA said.
"No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit card", the NTA said.
Online registration and application form submission for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 (AISSEE 2026-27) started from October 12. The last date of application was October 30 which was later extended to November 09, 2025.
Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, merit list and result declaration dates, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.
