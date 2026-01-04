AISSEE 2026 Admit Card: Link, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Sainik School Society, is releasing on its website "exams.nta.nic.in" the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have registered for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026-27 (AISSEE 2026)

As per the Sainik School entrance exam schedule, the AISSEE 2026 will be held on Sunday January 18, 2026 in pen and paper mode across India.

The NTA has not confirmed any exact date to release the admit card. However, as per the AISSEE Information Bulletin, the NTA should release the admit card of the registered candidate around 3 weeks before the exam.

AISSEE 2026 Admit Card

The AISSEE 2026 Information Brochure is silent on the release of advance intimation slip. AISSEE advance intimation slip is not admitcard but only gives information about the allotment of the exam city, and is released before the admit card.

Candidates should check the AISSEE website to know their exam city location by downloading advance intimation slip if it is released. They should also note again that advance intimation slip is not admit card.

After the release of advance intimation slip the next step is the publication of admit card. Accordingly, all registered candidates should note that the AISSEE 2026 Admit Cards can be released any moment.

Once released and live on the official website, AISSEE admit card can be downloaded and printed through candidate login.

Steps to download AISSEE Admit Card 2026

Go to official website: " exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society "

" Click on the link marked as "Download Admit Card - AISSEE 2026" under Latest News Sectiom of the Home Page.

Enter Application Form Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin.

Click on Submit button to proceed and download your admit card (hall ticket).

Candidates should note that Admit card is not transferable to any other person. "Impersonation is a legally punishable offence", the NTA said.

"No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit card", the NTA said.

Key Points to Remember

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry madetherein.

Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for futurereference.

The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card for admission in the Examination Hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card shall not be allowed to enter the Examination Hall by the Centre Superintendent.

Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website with passport size photograph (same as the photograph uploaded on the Application form) and left hand thumb impression affixed on it.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid-like School ID card/PAN Card/Passport/ any other valid photo ID issued by the Government.

The candidates must sign on the Admit Card at the specified place, in the presence of the invigilator and hand it over to the invigilator before leaving the exam centre.

AISEE 2026 Eligibility

Eligibility for Admission to Class 6: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2025. Admission for Girls is open in Class 6 only in all Sainik Schools.

Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2025 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Exam Fee: Rs 500/- for SC/ST and Rs 650/- for all others

Online registration and application form submission for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 (AISSEE 2026-27) started from October 12. The last date of application was October 30 which was later extended to November 09, 2025.



Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, merit list and result declaration dates, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.

