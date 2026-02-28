AISSEE 2026: Lists of candidates qualifying for admission to classes VI, IX released

AISSEE 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday released the result of All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 (AISSEE 2026) along with the candidates qualifying for classes VI and IX.

The NTA released the AISSEE 2026 result and score card of the candidates along with the list of qualified candidates. The AISSEE result is based on the Final Answer Key available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the list of candidates who have qualified for admission in class IX is 956 pages containing the names of 43,922 students, whereas the list of candidates who have qualified for admission in class VI is 2,444 pages containing the names of 1,34,100 students.

Steps to Check AISSEE 2026 List of Qualified Candidates

Go to the official website: " exams.nta.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Sainik School Society"

Click on the link of qualified candidates under the News and Events section of the home page

Download the list PDF and check your name

AISSEE 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2026 on January 18, 2026 at 464 centres located in 190 cities of India.

After successfully conducting the entrance exam, the NTA had released the AISSEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key on February 11. The NTA gave candidates time till Feb 14 to raise objections before releasing the AISSEE 2026 Final Answer Keys.

Meanwhile, the NTA said all the candidates seeking admission through the All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) process for the academic year 2026 shall mandatorily register on the official online counselling portal.

The Registration and Correction Window for AISSAC-2026 commenced on 22 Jan 26 (Wednesday). The Registration and Correction Window has been extended and shall remain open up to 1000 hours on 28 Feb 2026.

