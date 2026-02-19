Al-Nassr Winning Streak Without Ronaldo Continues

Al Nassr Saudi FC defeated FC Arkadag in AFC Cup Round of 16 Leg 2 of 2 match played without its Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh Wednesday February 18, 2026

Al-Nassr received early lead when Abdulrahman Ghareeb sent the ball past the net with the help of a good cross from Nawaf Boushal in the very 2nd minute of the return leg match against Arkadag.

With the win in the Al-Nassr Vs Arkadag (Turkmenistan) match Wednesday, The Big Yellows have secured their place in the AFC Cup 2026 Quarterfinals.

Al Nassr had earlier also won its away match against Arkadag played on February 11, 2026.

Al-Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from both the matches.

As for Ronaldo’s absence in the Al-Nassr vs FC Arkadag played at Ashgabat Olympic Stadium in Turkmenistan on Feb 11, 2026 , the Manager said the Portuguese star footballer was rested as it was “an away match” and that “CR7 is avoiding to play outside Saudi Arabia”.

Ronaldo was also absent from the Al-Nassr vs Goa FC AFC Cup match played in India in October 2025 .

However, Ronaldo was absent from the Al-Nassr vs. Arkadag AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 Leg 2 of 2 match which played at Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh. Al Awwal Park is the Al-Nassr home stadium.

Hence Ronaldo's absence from a match played at Al-Nassr home ground has sparked speculations as the Highest Goal Scorer in International Football had earlier missed two of the Saudi Club's matches as part of Saudi Pro League in protest.

However what is heartening for the football fans is seeing Al Nassr Saudi FC consistently winning even in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But wait... Ronaldo is all set to be on ground when Al Nassr takes on Al Hzaem on February 22, 2026 in the SPL 2026 Group Match.

