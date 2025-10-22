Cristiano Ronaldo rested, Al-Nassr defeats FC Goa 2-1

Saudi Pro League giant Al Nassr, playing its AFC Champions League Two group stage match without its Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Wednesday, defeated FC Goa 2-1

The match started in the packed Fatorda Stadium with Al Nassr taking early lead when Ângelo Gabriel, the Brazilian professional footballer, who plays as a winger for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, received the ball just outside the penalty area and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that flied past Sandesh Jhingan, finding the back of the net.

This was when the match was in its 10th minute when Al Nassr was dominating the match with 1-0 lead.

As FC Goa struggled to match the power of Saudi Pro League giants, in the 27th minute of the match Ayman delivered a pinpoint cross from the left flank to Haroune Camara, who found himself swarmed by six FC Goa defenders.

Despite the tight marking, the striker skillfully fired a shot through the crowd, beating goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari to secure Al Nassr's 2nd goal of the evening.

The Goa FC players, however, found a chance in the 41st minute of the match when Brison Fernandes assisted by an incisive pass from Borja showcased his speed and composure, beating the marker and slotting the ball past the keeper with precision.

The First Half ended with a score of 2-1 in favour of Al Nassr with the match ending the Second-Half dominated by the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) giants.

Despite the absence of Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr boasted a star-studded line-up who have plied their trade at the top level of European football. Ronaldo's national teammate Joao Felix (former Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan) spearheaded the attack, alongside ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Why Ronaldo skipped Al Nassr Vs FC Goa

There were speculations that CR7 will lead Al Nassr against Goa Football Club playing in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) Group Match Wednesday.

However, Ronaldo did not turn up, and there are various reasons cited on why the highest goal scorer in international football has given Goa football fans a miss.

According to Al Nassr sources, Ronaldo has been managing his workload wisely, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in sight.

This is why he had skipped Al Nassr's previous AFC Champions League Two fixtures against Tajikistan FC Istiklol in Riyadh and Al Zawraa SC in Iraq.

This is because, the sources said, as per the contract between Ronaldo and Saudi FC Al Nassr, the football legend can opt out of a match or two in a tournament if he wishes to.

Rousing welcome for Al-Nassr FC

Earlier, the Al-Nasr payers were accorded a rousing welcome when they arrived at the Mopa International Airport late in the night Monday. According to Goa FC sources, the Al Nassr players were being treated as State Guests.

With three wins in as many matches, Al Nassr are at the top of Group D with 9 pionts, while FC Goa languishes at the bottom without a win from their three matches.

Al Nassr had advanced to the Semi-Finals of the AFC Champions League Elite last season and secured the 3rd position in the Saudi Pro League (SPL), earning a direct spot in the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2.



Al-Nassr and FC Goa will now meet at Al Awwal Park in Saudi Capital Riyadh for their next AFC Championship Group stage match on November 05, 2025.

Organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the AFC Champions League Two is the second-tier club football tournament in the continent after the AFC Champions League Elite. The competition started on September 16, with the group stages ending on December 24, 2025.



