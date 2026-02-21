Maharashtra HSC 2026: Chemistry Paper Leaked in Nagpur

The Chemistry Paper of the ongoing Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th 2026 board exam has been leaked and circulated online, reports said

[Gemini AI image for representation]

Nagpur: The Chemistry Paper of the ongoing Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th 2026 board exam has been leaked and circulated online, reports said.

HSC or 12th board exams 2026 in Maharashtra began on February 10, 2026 with English as the first paper. The exam is set to continue till March 11, 2026, as per the HSC Board Exam 2026 Time Table .

The Chemistry Paper was scheduled on Wednesday February 18, 2026. But the question paper was reportedly eaked and shared on WhatsGroup before the exam.

The 12th Chemistry Paper leak case came to light at a High School Examination Centre in Nagpur after a female student’s frequent visits to the washroom raised suspicion.

Invigilators seized the student's smartphone. Its analysis showed that the question paper had been shared on a WhatsApp group before the exam began, officials said, adding that possible answers were also exchanged in the same group, according to news agency PTI.

There are also reports of the involvement of some person linked with a private coaching centre in the case.

The local police is investigating the suspected leak of the12th board exam. Hence students are advised to focus on their board exam, and don't fall prey to any kind of rumour mongering and false claims of re-exam or exam cancellation due to paper leak.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic