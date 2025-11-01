Maharashtra 12th HSC 2026 Time Table Released, Check PDF Here

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 or Class XII 2026 exam will begin on February 10 and end on March 11, 2026

Saturday November 1, 2025 5:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2026 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2026 exams.

The Maharashtra State Board has published on its official website the final time table according to which the HSC Class 12 or Class XIIth 2026 exams will begin on February 10 and end on March 11, 2026.

Maths Paper on February 21

According to the Maharashtra 12th Time Table 2026, the first paper to be held on February 10, 2026 will be of the First Language (English) and the last paper to be held on March 11, 2026 will be of Sociology (A/S/C).

All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.

The all-important Mathematics and Statistics will be held on February 21, 2026.

The students who wish to access the Maharashtra HSC 2026 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:

HSC 2026 Time Table - Direct Link

Physics (S) along with Logic(A/S/C) will be held on February 16, Chemistry paper will be held on February 18 and Biology paper along with History and Indian Music will be conducted on February 25, 2026.

The Maharashtra board has released HSC Feb / March 2026 General and Bifocal and HSC Feb / March 2026 Vocational time tables separately.

The MSBSHE has also released Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026 according to which the Maharashtra board 2026 SSC exams will be conducted from Feb 20 to March 18, 2026.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams 2025

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The Class 10th result 2025 was declared on May 13, 2025.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. The Class 12th result 2025 was declared on May 05, 2025.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.

