Fact Check: News claiming China’s approval to Quranic Education is fake

Viral news claiming China’s approval to Quranic Schools and developing Islamic Education after fact check analysis has turned out to be fake.

Claim

US based RKM Times and various social media have claimed the Xi Jinping government in China has approved new regulations to support Quranic schools and develop Islamic education on a national scale.

“BREAKING: China has officially approved new regulations to support Quranic schools and develop Islamic education on a national scale”, various social media users have posted on X (formerly Twitter and Instagram).

The US based RKM using its official Facebook account posted, “China approves new Regulations aimed at supporting Quranic Schools and developing Islamic Education or spending on billion on new mosques in the country.”

The same “news” was post by The Middle East which has been viewed by more than 1.3 million social media users.

Fact Check Analysis

The fact check analysis of the viral news claiming China has approved Quranic Schools and committed billions to develop Islamic Education by Team ummid.com and DFRAC - an IFCN certified & Independent Media Organization focusing on Fact-Checking and Hate Speech is found to be fake untrue.

A deep search of the official sources in China found no credible evidence confirming the claim.

China’s legal framework strictly regulates all religious activity, including Islam. Registered religious bodies and venues operate under government oversight, and religious activities that “interfere with the educational system of the state” are restricted by law.

Current policies emphasize Sinicization of religions, which requires them to align with “Chinese characteristics” and official ideology rather than promoting independent religious education, DFRAC said citing Pew Research Center.

Historically, regulations, particularly in regions like Xinjiang, have restricted religious education for minors and increased state control over Islamic teachings and expressions.

The official release issued by the State Council of the People's Republic of China titled “China unveils blueprint for building strong education system by 2035" also does not have any mention of the viral claim about Quranic Education or spending on the development of Islamic schools in China.

Conclusion

The statement that China officially approved new regulations to support Qur’anic schools and expand Islamic education nationwide is false and unverified by any news organizations or official sources. China's current policy direction has generally involved tighter state control over religion and religious education.

[With inputs from DFRAC - an IFCN certified & Independent Media Organization focusing on Fact-Checking and Hate Speech.]

