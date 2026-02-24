GATE 2026 Answer Key Out: Imp Note to Raise Objections

IIT Guwahati has published GATE 2026 Official Answer Keys and Master Question Paper accessible now through the official website

GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati has published GATE 2026 Official Answer Keys and Master Question Paper accessible now through the official website.

The GATE Answer Keys and Model Master Paper/Response Sheet are now available for download via the candidates portal, also known as GOAPS Portal.

“Candidate Response URL, Master Question Paper, and Answer Key of the Master Question Paper are uploaded in the GOAPS Portal”, IIT Guwahati said in a notification.

GATE 2026 exam was held for 30 papers on February 07, 08, 14, and 15, 2026.

After successfully conducting the GATE exam, IIT Guwahati published the official answer key on the official website.

Steps to download GATE 2026 Answer Key

Go to the official website: " gate2026.iitg.ac.in "

" Click on the link for “GATE 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheet”

Log in using your application number, registered email and password

Click on the link to download the provisional answer key in PDF

Save and print the response sheet for score calculation.

How to Challenge GATE Answer Key?

Candidates, who appeared in the GATE 2026 exam, should note that IIT Guwahati has released the Answer Keys but has not yet opened the window to raise objections or challenge the GATE Answer Keys.

Candidates should note that they will be required to pay fees to raise objection and challenge GATE answer key.

The GATE Answer Key release date is Feb 22, 2026. But the notification which details the objection window open timeline, fee details and the last date to raise objections will be released soon.

The GATE 2026 result will be declared on March 19, 2026.

About GATE Eaxm

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MoE scholarship/ assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic