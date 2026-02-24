State Govt proposal to rename Kerala as Keralam gets cabinet nod

[Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Prime Minister Modi (File Image)]

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Tuesday February 24, 2026 approved the Kerala government’s proposal to rename Kerala as ‘Keralam’.

Keralam is the Malayalam version of Kerala.

The decision was taken Tuesday at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its first meeting held at Seva Teerth, the new complex housing the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kerala Assembly Resolution

The Legislative Assembly of Kerala has passed a resolution on June 24, 2024 to change the name of the State of “Kerala” to “Keralam”.

“The name of our State is 'Keralam' in Malayalam Language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. The Kerala Piravi Day is also on the 1st day of November.

"Since the time of National Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of United Kerala for the people speaking Malayalam language. But in the First Schedule to the Constitution the name of our State is recorded as 'Kerala'. This Assembly unanimously appeals to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution for modifying the name as 'Keralam'", the Kerala Assembly resolution said.

Thereafter the state government sent the porposal to the government of India for its approval, and take necessary steps to amend the First Schedule to the Constitution by altering the name of State of ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ as per Article 3 of the Constitution.

Consequently, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the state proposal. The move comes ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections.

What Next?

After approval of Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer the Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill 2026 to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under proviso to article 3 of the Constitution of India.

Once the views of the Kerala Assembly is obtained, the Union Government will take further action and the recommendation of the President will be obtained for introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill 2026 in order to change the name of State of ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ in the Parliament.

