Samsung Unpacks Galaxy S26 Series: What's New?

Samsung Electronics Wednesday February 26, 2026 unpacked the Galaxy S26 series which is powered by the most intuitive, proactive and adaptive Galaxy AI1 experiences yet and designed to simplify the tasks people do on their phones every day

Samsung Electronics Wednesday February 26, 2026 unpacked the Galaxy S26 series which is powered by the most intuitive, proactive and adaptive Galaxy AI1 experiences yet and designed to simplify the tasks people do on their phones every day.

From managing plans and finding information to capturing and refining content, Galaxy S26 reduces the effort and number of steps required to get things done.

As Samsung’s third-generation AI phones, Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to focus on results rather than how the technology works.

"World’s 1st built-in Privacy Display"

The Galaxy S26 series was engineered with Samsung’s most advanced capabilities working together as one: incredible performance, an industry-leading camera system and Galaxy AI.

"This provides a strong foundation that gives Galaxy S26 users the confidence to depend on their phone throughout the day without compromising security or privacy", Samsung said.

Building on Samsung’s decades of innovation in display technology, Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the world’s first built-in Privacy Display for mobile phones to unlock a new class of display experiences and reinforce Samsung’s commitment to privacy at a pixel level.

"Galaxy S26 Ultra also delivers a customized chipset and upgraded thermal management that enable faster and more powerful AI — all wrapped up in the slimmest Ultra yet", Samsung said.

Galaxy S26 Specifications

The Galaxy S26 series is built on the most powerful hardware ever on a Galaxy S series, powered by a customized chipset. Across the line-up, the Galaxy S26 series is engineered for AI performance, power efficiency and thermal management, ensuring demanding tasks run smoothly and consistently, so users can rely on their device when it matters.

On Galaxy S26 Ultra, a customized mobile processor — Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, delivers the best performance ever in its class with significant gains across CPU, GPU, and NPU to support faster, smoother experiences that keep up throughout the day.

Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a redesigned Vapor Chamber with thermal interface material positioned along the sides of the processor, allowing heat to spread more efficiently across a larger surface area.

ProScaler improves image scaling so photos and videos appear richer and clearer at a glance by sharpening text and fine detail while smoothing textures.

Additionally, Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) delivers more subtle and lifelike colors thanks to image processing with four times the precision compared to the previous generation.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-orders starts from today and general availability beginning March 11, 2026.

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ saw a $100 increase compared to their predecessors - largely due to factors like memory chip costs and no 128GB base option, while the Ultra holds steady.

Galaxy S26 price starts at $899.99 (256GB). The 512GB variant is around $1,099.99 (or sometimes offered at the same base price in promotions).

Galaxy S26+ price starts at $1,099.99 (256GB). The 512GB variant is around $1,299.99 in some listings.

Galaxy S26 Ultra price starts at $1,299.99 (256GB), with 512GB at around $1,499.99 and 1TB higher (up to ~$1,619 in some configs).

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic