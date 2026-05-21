Google Unpacks Always ON AI Agent 'Gemini Spark'

Tech giant Google Thursday May 21, 2026 unpacked Gemini Spark, a new AI agent which is always ON and runs in background without waiting for the users to start conversation.

Tech giant Google Thursday May 21, 2026 unpacked Gemini Spark, a new AI agent which is always ON and runs in background without waiting for the users to start conversation.

“Gemini Spark, your 24/7 Personal AI Agent is here… What can I do for you”, Google said in the launch video.

Unlike Gemini’s standard chat interface, Spark isn’t waiting for you to start a conversation. It’s always running.

What does it mean?

Most AI assistants are reactive. It means they get active when a user type a prompt, s/he gete a response, the session ends. Spark inverts that model. It maintains a persistent presence across users' apps and digital environment, builds context about how a user works, and takes actions on her/his behalf without requiring s/he to ask each time.

"Multi-step tasks are no match for Gemini Spark. It can handle the heavy lifting from start to finish. With Personal Intelligence, you can choose to connect apps and let Gemini Spark connect the dots across your digital ecosystem to take action where it matters most. Whether you watch it work or let it run in the background, it’s always under your direction", Google said.

Giving more details, Google said Gemini Spark can connect natively with your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, YouTube, and Google Maps.

Gemini Spark, which runs on Gemini 3.5 Flash and Antigravity, is in beta phase and currently rolling out to trusted testers and will be available for Google AI Ultra subscribers over 18 in the United States, as well as select business users.

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