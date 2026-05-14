Meet VD Satheesan: Ex-Lawyer to Serve as Kerala Chief Minister

The Congress President, Mallikarjun Khadge, Thursday May 14, 2026 nominated V.D. Satheesan as the New Chief Minister of Kerala (now Keralam)

New Delhi: The Congress President, Mallikarjun Khadge, Thursday May 14, 2026 nominated V.D. Satheesan as the New Chief Minister of Kerala (now Keralam).

General Secretary, AICC, In-Charge Keralam, Deepa Dasmunsi, while addressing the media today said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had met in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on May 7th, 2026 and had unanimously resolved to authorize the Congress President to appoint the new leader of the CLP in the state of Keralam.

Deepa Dasmunsi said Kharge appointed V.D. Satheesan as the leader of the CLP after discussion with Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the AICC Observers and other stakeholders.

The Congress-led UDF had won a total of 102 seats in the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections , ending 10-year-old government of the Left parties. Following the victory, the alliance is now all set to form the new government in Keralam led by VD Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of the state.

V.D. Satheesan: Mass Leader with Strong Grassroot Support

Satheesan has served as the Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly in the erstwhile government of the Left alliance LDF, and credited to have led the UDF victory in the 2026 Kerala state elections.

61-year-old Satheesan is highly educated – Post-graduate in Social Work (MSW) and Master of Laws (LLM). Satheesan practiced Law at Kerala High Court for around 10 years before joining politics.

He has been a Member of Kerala Assembly from the Paravur Assembly Constituency in the Ernakulam district. He has been representing Paravur assembly seat since 2001, winning six consecutive elections.

Satheesan was born to K. Damodara Menon and V. Vilasini Amma - a Nair family based in Nettoor, Kochi, on May 31, 1964.

Infighting in Congress

Satheesan’s nomination as the new CM of Kerala was announced after intense in-fighting between the Congress leaders as a number of aspirants had surfaced after the UDF victory in the 2026 elections. Among the top contenders besides Satheesan were also KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and Shashi Tharoor.

All backed off, however, KC Venugopal was adamant despite anger against him in Kerala. Posters that “KC Venugopal is the most hated man in Kerala” were pasted in different parts of the state. To counter this, supporters of Venugopal also hit the streets.

In the end, Satheesan won and is now set to be the new Chief Minister of Kerala. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on May 18, 2026. Satheesan is also backed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

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