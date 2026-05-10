TN CM Joseph Vijay promises Secular state based on Social Justice

Soon after taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Actor C Joseph Vijay promised a Secular state based on Social Justice

[Image posted by Rahul Gandhi on X via @RahulGandhi]

Chennai: Soon after taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Actor C Joseph Vijay promised a Secular state based on Social Justice.

Addressing the large number of supporters who gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for the swearing-in ceremony Sunday May 10, 2026, Vijay said he will not deceive people with false promises.

“This is a new beginning. A new era of real, secular, social justice starts now,” Vijay said after taking the oath amid loud cheers.

Vijay also asked the people to give him some time to measure his performance.

"There will be no power centre other than me. I will be the only centre of power," the actor-turned-politician who accepted being called "Mama" and "Thambi" said, indicating he would be accountable for his government's policies.

Joseph Vijay's Cabinet

Along with Vijay, nine other ministers were also sworn into the Cabinet. They included veteran AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, Vijay’s trusted strategists and the son-in-law of lottery businessman Santiago Martin Aadhav Arjuna, Thiruparankundram MLA and former chief of TN BJP IT Cell Nirmal Kumar, TVK General Secretary Anand, dentist-turned-politician who secured victory from Karaikudi Dr TK Prabhu, former IRS officer Arun Raj, Chennai's Mylapore MLA P Venkataramanan, and S Keerthana - the youngest face and only woman in the cabinet, who won from the Virudhunagar district.

In his first order signed as Chief Minister, Vijay announced 200 units of electricity free of cost, special task force to tackle the drug menace and a special force along with a hepline to ensure safety of women.

Vijay also promised that he will maintain his full attention on basic issues like education, health and water.

"Farmers and fishermen will be taken care of. All will be good," he said.

"An assistant director's son has now become a chief minister. I know poverty and hunger, I didn't come from a royal family. I faced a lot of hardships, may people humiliated me. I'm like your son, your brother, your younger sibling. You have given me a place in your heart, accepted me," he said.

[Image posted by Rahul Gandhi on X via @RahulGandhi]

“New Generation, New Voice”

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was present at Vijay’s oat taking ceremony said Tamil Nadu has chose a new generation and new voice.

“Tamil Nadu has chosen a new generation, a new voice and a new imagination….

“My good wishes to Thiru Vijay… May he fulfill the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu”, Rahul wrote on social media platform X.

The Tamil Governor had on Saturday appointed Joseph Vijay, the first Christian, as the new Chief Minister of the state. Following this the oath taking ceremony was held today.

Tamil filmstar Vijay’s TVK had won 108 seats in the 2026 TN assembly elections , 10 short of the half way mark.

The Congress with 5 MLAs, and CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML with 02 MLAs each helped Vijay to reach the number needed to form the government.

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