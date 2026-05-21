UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its official website upsc.gov.in the annual calendar and schedule of the civil services examinations and interviews to be held in 2027.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its official website upsc.gov.in the annual calendar and schedule of the civil services examinations and interviews to be held in 2027.

As per the UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 published on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in, the first exam to be conducted in 2027 will be Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination. The exam will be held on January 10, 2027, and its notification will be published on September 2, 2026.

UPSC Civil Services 2027 Dates

The notification for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2027 will be published on January 13, 2027 when the application process will start. The last date of application for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims is February 02, 2027, and the exam will be held on May 23, 2027.

The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 through CS (P) Examination 2027 will also be held with UPSC CSE Prelims on May 23, 2027.

The UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027 will be held for five days starting from August 20, 2027.

Other Exams Dates

The UPSC Calendar 2027 further said, C.D.S. Examination (I), 2027 and N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2027 will be held on April 11, 2027, I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2027 will be held for three days starting from June 18, 2027.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027 will be held for two days - June 19 and 20, 2027, Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 will be held on January 31, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027 will be held on July 04 and Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027 will be held on July 18, 2027.

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027 will be held on June 18, 2027 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2027 will be held on November 21, 2027, according to the UPSC Exam Calendar 2027.

The last exam of the year 2027 is S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE. The notification for this exam will be released on September 15, 2026 whereas the exam will be held on December 18, 2027.

The UPSC has not confirmed the result dates of any of the above exams.

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