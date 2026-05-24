Ground Report: How Saudi Arabia make Hajj seamless, comfortable for Pilgrims

In this first part of the series of Hajj 1447/2026, Asad Mirza provides right from Makkah an insider’s view of how Saudi Arabia make Hajj seamless and comfortable for pilgrims

The 1447 AH/2026 Hajj season has started in Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah. However, most of the people don’t have a clue about the massive scale of preparation and delivery managed by the various ministries of Saudi Arabia and municipalities of the regions, visited by the Hajj pilgrims, which take place. In this first part of the series of Hajj 1447/2026, Asad Mirza provides an insider’s view of these preparations from Jeddah and Makkah.

Moving scenes of faith are unfolding at the Grand Mosque in Makkah as pilgrims from diverse cultures and nationalities catch their first glimpse of the Holy Kaaba.

The pilgrims overcome with awe and tranquility, standing in silence with hands raised in supplication as tears flow freely. Despite the language barriers, these deeply spiritual moments reveal a shared human experience of devotion, uniting millions in prayer and reverence within the courtyards of the Grand Mosque.

Guests from 104 Countries Invited for Hajj

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has announced the arrival of 2,500 international pilgrims from 104 countries, hosted under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit for the 1447 AH season.

This year's cohort features 1,300 prominent Islamic scholars and global figures, 200 pilgrims from the Republic of Liberia, and 1,000 Sudanese family members of martyrs and wounded personnel from operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al Alsheikh expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for this generous annual initiative, noting that the ministry has deployed a comprehensive operational plan, covering premium transit logistics, tailored accommodations, and guided cultural tracks in Makkah and Madinah, to ensure the hosted guests perform their rituals and arrival Tawaf with complete tranquility.

Integrated System Managed in Holy Sites

During a period in which the eyes of the world turn toward the holy sites, water movement toward Makkah and other holy places is not viewed merely as an operational service. It is managed as an integrated system operating with the highest levels of precision and readiness, supported by thousands of technical and engineering operations working round the clock to ensure the efficient and reliable delivery of water to pilgrims.

Within this framework, the Saudi Water Authority launched the operational code for water services in the holy sites as a qualitative transformation in managing the water system during the Hajj season. The initiative also reinforces the concept of unified operation for water supply chains through an integrated governance system linking planning, operations, monitoring, and immediate response.

Water management in the holy sites no longer relies on traditional operations. The code is supported by an advanced digital system based on technological integration and data automation through centralised databases and unified performance indicators.

The code is considered a comprehensive annual operational framework that includes 15 key activities and 11 performance indicators to measure readiness and operational discipline of assets, enhancing the reliability and sustainability of services during the Hajj season.

Air Ambulance Fleet Bolsters Saudi Red Crescent Operations

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) continues to strengthen its operational readiness during the Hajj season through the activation of its air ambulance service, a vital component of the integrated medical emergency response system serving pilgrims.

The authority stated that it has deployed an air ambulance fleet, including 11 helicopters equipped with advanced medical technologies and equipment. The fleet is supported by a network of seven strategic helipads across Makkah and the holy sites.

SRCA emphasised that air ambulance services play a key role in supporting seasonal emergency medical operations by rapidly transporting patients and injured individuals, facilitating medical evacuations between healthcare facilities, and deploying specialised medical teams to high-density areas and emergency sites.

'Hajj Without Luggage' Initiative

As part of the comprehensive transformation of Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah ecosystem, the “Hajj Without Luggage” initiative has emerged as a key project implemented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with relevant entities.

The initiative aims to improve pilgrims’ experience from the moment they leave their countries until their return by reducing traditional logistical burdens related to luggage and offering a smoother, more comfortable travel model based on integration among operational and service entities.

The initiative has also contributed to a qualitative shift in expediting procedures, reducing the time needed to complete pilgrims’ procedures from 120 minutes to just 15 minutes.

The service is based on shipping pilgrims’ luggage directly from their accommodation in their home countries to their accommodation in Makkah or Madinah, while the same process applies to their return journey. Specialized logistics companies receive, transport, process, and track the luggage until final delivery, without requiring pilgrims to carry it through the various stages of travel.

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This model has helped reduce congestion at airports, accelerate arrival and departure procedures, and ease burdens on pilgrims, particularly the elderly and patients.

The service relies on technical and operational integration among companies serving international pilgrims, airport baggage-handling service providers, and digital systems.

Pilgrim and luggage data are linked electronically through the Nusuk platform, ensuring tracking throughout all stages of the journey and enhancing accuracy and security.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to develop the Hajj and Umrah sector and raise the efficiency of services provided to pilgrims through innovative solutions that improve service quality and reduce operational effort.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based author and journalist. He is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia for Hajj.]



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