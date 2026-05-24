Insider’s View: Latest Technologies That Make Hajj A Flawless Experience

The General Directorate of Civil Defence, Saudi Arabia has engaged a range of modern technologies used to bolster preventive safety measures for Hajj Pilgrims, most notably a specialised drone designed to detect chemical and radioactive materials to improve field operational efficiency and response times.

The 1447 AH/2026 Hajj season has started in Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah. However, most of the people don’t have a clue about the massive scale of preparation and delivery managed by the various ministries of Saudi Arabia and municipalities of the regions, visited by the Hajj pilgrims, which take place. In the second part of the series of Hajj 1447/2026, Asad Mirza provides an insider’s view of these preparations from Jeddah and Makkah.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence, Saudi Arabia has engaged a range of modern technologies used to bolster preventive safety measures, most notably a specialised drone designed to detect chemical and radioactive materials to improve field operational efficiency and response times.

Colour-Coded Columns to Guide Hajj Pilgrims at The Grand Mosque

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has launched a colour-coding and geographical tracking system on the ground floor columns of the Grand Mosque - Masjid al Haram in Makkah al Mukarramah, to optimise crowd management and streamline navigation for pilgrims.

Designed to divide the massive prayer spaces into clear, easily readable zones, the project also adds 84 newly designed directional signs across the Sa'i area. These visual markers are directly synchronised with specific entry gates, main walkways, and key historical landmarks, ensuring that massive seasonal crowds can smoothly navigate the corridors during peak Hajj operational hours.

Interactive Digital Map for the Visitors’ of The Prophet’s Mosque

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Saudi Arabia has for the first time introduced an interactive digital map to streamline navigation and service access for pilgrims at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah al Munawwarah during the 1447 AH Hajj season.

Part of the authority's ongoing digital transformation initiatives, the interactive platform serves as a pocket guide, enabling visitors to pinpoint essential services, including specific entry gates, restrooms, and Zamzam water distribution points across the main building and surrounding courtyards.

Available directly through the authority's social media channels, the newly deployed mapping service significantly enhances navigational flow and operational care for the massive seasonal influx of travellers.

Innovative Hajj Awareness Programme

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Saudi Arabia has introduceda advanced digital platforms to engage pilgrims, under this initiative the broadcast features a prominent lineup of scholars discussing key educational and faith-based topics to reinforce the spiritual values of the pilgrimage.

The debut episode, titled "Hajj According to the Sunnah," focused extensively on the importance of aligning all actions with Prophetic traditions to ensure ritual validity, highlighted common mistakes made during the pilgrimage, and urged attendees to seek verified rulings exclusively from official scholarly sources.

Health Clusters Along Makkah Highway

The Madinah Health Cluster has deployed fully equipped mobile medical units and dedicated emergency ambulances along the Hijrah Road linking Madinah and Makkah to safeguard pilgrims traveling to the holy sites for the 1447 AH Hajj season.

Staffed by specialised clinical and nursing teams, these units deliver rapid medical examinations, emergency first aid, and critical field interventions in high-density areas. To maintain continuous health monitoring and speed up emergency response times along primary transit networks, the mobile services have been strategically stationed at high-traffic thoroughfares, including the Quba and Sayyid Al-Shuhada mosques.

Makkah's 62-Tunnel Network for Pilgrim Mobility

The extensive tunnel network across Makkah and the holy sites stands as one of Saudi Arabia's most prominent modern infrastructure projects, traversing the rugged mountains of Makkah and facilitating the seamless movement of vehicles and pedestrians, ensuring smooth and tranquil access to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites in a scene reminiscent of the world's most advanced metropolitan cities.

The highly integrated network comprises 62 tunnels with a total length exceeding 36,300 kms. Providing the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency, the tunnels are illuminated by more than 9,869 lighting units and equipped with 513 jet fans to maintain optimal air quality.

Also Read Ground Report: How Saudi Arabia make Hajj seamless, comfortable for Pilgrims

Emergency response and monitoring capabilities are robustly supported by 326 real-time surveillance cameras, 881 fire hydrants, and 42 backup generators. These are further reinforced by advanced water pumps, automated fire suppression networks, smart sensors, and centralised control systems.

The entire tunnel network operates on an integrated smart technology framework that includes digital operations and real-time monitoring platforms. Artificial intelligence solutions are deployed to enhance traffic analysis and tracking, while strategically placed smart sensors enable rapid and accurate responses to any emergencies. These technological integrations significantly improve traffic management efficiency and maximise safety for all tunnel users during peak seasons.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based author and journalist. He is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia for Hajj.]



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