KCET 2026 Result: When and Where to Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is declaring the result of the UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in'

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is declaring the result of the UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in'.

The Karnataka UGCET 20265 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) was conducted as per the following schedule.

Thursday April 23, 2026: Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026.

Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026. Friday April 24, 2026: Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each.

Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each. Wednesday April 22, 2026: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper will be of 50 marks.

KCET 2026 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the UGCET 2026 entrance exams, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the Answer Key today i.e. April 27, 2026. The KCET 2026 answer keys released were subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The KCET answer keys released by the KEA are provisional, accordingly, candidates were given chance to challenge and raise objections, if any, till 05:00 PM April 30, 2026.

Following the release of KCET Answer Key, and also because the last date to challenge the answer keys has lapsed, the KEA should now release the Karnataka UGCET 2026 result. However, candidates are required to wait for few more days for their KCET score.

KCET 2026 Result Date

The KCET result is normally declared few days after the last date to challenge provisional answer keys. However, few more tasks were pending before the KCET result announcement. They are:

Document verification for candidates who have claimed eligibility clause from B to O: Last date was May 22, 2026

Updation of 12ᵗʰ std marks for CBSE, CISCE and other State Board candidates who have passed the 12ᵗʰ Standard Examination: May 22 to 24, 2026

Medical check-up of specially-abled candidates: From May 26 to June 02, 2026

Hence, KCET 2026 result announcement is unlikely before June 02, 2026.

Once published, the KCET 2026 result will be available for download on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Link to Check Karnataka UGCET 2026 Result

Go to official website " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "UGCET 2026 Result" in the "Latest Announcement" section of the home page

Enter your ID and Password

Click on submit button to download KCET score and marks in PDF.

Take a printout for future use.

The Karnataka UGCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test is held every year for admission in First Year Degree courses in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architect, Agriculturs and others.

The Karnataka UGCET counselling will start after the declaration of result along with merit list containing the toppers name, candidates rank and score.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has asked all candidates who appeared in Karnataka UGCET 2026 exam to book their slot KEA UGCET -2026 Manthana Program. The even will be held from May 25 to 30, 2026.



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