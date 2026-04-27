KCET 2026 Answer Key Released, What Next?



The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the Provisional Answer Key of UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in'.

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the Provisional Answer Key of UGCET 2026, also known as KCET 2026, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in'.

The Karnataka UGCET 20265 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) was conducted as per the following schedule.

Thursday April 23, 2026: Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026.

Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 23, 2026. Friday April 24, 2026: Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each.

Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 24, 2026. All papers will be of 60 marks each. Wednesday April 22, 2026: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper will be of 50 marks.

KCET 2026 Answer Key: What Next?

After successfully conducting the UGCET 2026 entrance exams, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the Answer Key today i.e. April 27, 2026.

The KCET 2026 answer keys released today are subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The candidates should also note that the KCET answer keys released by the KEA are provisional. Accordingly, candidates can challenge and raise objections, if any using the link provided on the official website "cetonline.karnataka.gov.in".

The KEA said if the candidates find any error, they can challenge the KCET 2026 Answer Key till April 30, 2026 till 05:00 PM. So the next step after the release of KCET Answer Key is to raise objections, if any, before the due date.

The KEA has made available separate links on its website to check the Karnataka UGCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key and to challenge or raise objections on it.

Steps to download UGCET 2026 Answer Key

Go to the official website: " cetonline.karnataka.gov.in "

" Click on Admission in the top menu

Select UGCET 2026 from the drop-down menu

Click on UGCET - 2026 Answer Key

Click on Objection Link to challenge the answer key

KCET 2026 Result Date

The KEA has not officially confirmed exact date and time to release the KCET 2026 result. But, as it has fixed April 30, 2026 as the last date to challenge the KCET Answer Key, the result can be released any time after this date.

Candidates should also note that before declaring the KCET result, the KEA will publish Final Answer Key of the entrance exam.

The Karnataka UGCET 2026 result will be based on the final answer key.

The Karnataka UGCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test is held for admission in First Year Degree courses in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architect, Agriculturs and others.

Meanwhile, The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has also released the list of candidates who are eligible to appear in Agriculture Practical Test to be held on April 29, 2026.

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