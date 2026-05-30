Israel added in UN list of countries committing sexual violence

Refusing to bow down to Zionist pressure, the United Nations has included Israel in its blacklist of countries committing sexual violence against civilians asserting the world body has 'credible information' in this regard

[Pramila Patten who authored the latest UN report.]

United Nations: Refusing to bow down to Zionist pressure, the United Nations has included Israel in its blacklist of countries committing sexual violence against civilians asserting the world body has 'credible information' in this regard.

The UN had last year put ‌Israel "on notice" that it could be added to the list of countries "credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence."

The UN cited “credible information” regarding sexual violence committed by Israeli security forces against Palestinian detainees in prisons and other detention centres, and said UN inspectors had been denied access to the facilities, Al Jazeera reported.

“I never received an iota of information on measures taken by the government of Israel on implementation of the preventive measures,” Pramila Patten, the UN official who authored the report released Friday May 30, 2026, told reporters at a briefing at the UN’s New York headquarters.

“I have made several requests in writing, and sometimes during meetings, for details about initial steps, including the issuance of orders of command information on access and information on accountability measures, but I did not get any response on the substantive aspect of the preventive measures,” she added.

She said cases of conflict-related sexual violence verified by the United Nations globally rose by more than 100% in 2025 over 2024 and called it a very disturbing trend that was still only the "very tip of the iceberg".

Along with Israel, the UN also included Russia in the blacklist.

Israel fumes

Fuming over its inclusion in the blacklist, Israel threatened it would sever all its ties with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“We are done with this UN Secretary-General... We invited the representative of the UN to come to Israel to check those ridiculous allegations. They chose not to come,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon posted on X.

When sked about Danon's comments at a regular briefing on Thursday, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "From the Secretary-General's point of view, his door remains open to Israeli representatives, as to the other 192 member states and the two observer states."

The Pramila report said the United Nations verified multiple incidents of conflict-related sexual violence, including as a form of torture, inflicted against 14 men, seven women, nine boys and one girl from ​the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Reuters reported.

The report further said 13 ​of the cases occurred in 2025, and 18 ⁠in 2023 and 2024.

"Violations consisted of rape, including with objects, gang rape, attempted rape, physical violence to the genitals, instances of targeted shooting of the genitals, touching of breasts and genitals, strip and cavity searches conducted without apparent security justification, forced nudity and threats of rape," it said.

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