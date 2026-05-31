PM Modi's silence complicity, not indifference: Rahul on exam chaos

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, Sunday May 31, 2026 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being ‘complicit’ in the ‘fraud’ that risked the career of the students who appeared in the NEET UG and CBSE 12th board exams

[Rahul Gandhi meets with Vedant and other CBSE students. (Image posted by Indian National Congress on X via @INCIndia)]

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, Sunday May 31, 2026 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being ‘complicit’ in the ‘fraud’ that risked the career of the students who appeared in the NEET UG and CBSE 12th board exams.

In a social media post Sunday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the CBSE’s May 2025 tender required answer sheets to be scanned with automatic robotic scanners, spines preserved, at a minimum of 300 DPI. The tender re-issued in August quietly removed all of it. “Scanners” became generic. Resolution dropped to 200 DPI.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that COEMPT (Coempt Edutech) scanned the answer sheets of the students using mobile phones.

“The blurred copies, the missing pages, the unscanned books - they are not “errors.” They are the predictable outcome of a contract written to fit a vendor… This is fraud. And every child whose marks were wrongly evaluated is a victim of it”, he wrote.

“This morning, the Prime Minister had time to speak about mangoes. He has not had time to speak about 18.5 lakh children whose answer sheets were scanned with phones… Dharmendra Pradhan ji still sits in office…

“Modi ji’s silence is no longer indifference. It is complicity”, Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul meets 'Soros agents'

In another dig at the Modi government and the BJP, Rahul Gandhi shared the video, images and details of his meeting with the 12th standard students with a cryptic one liner.

"A revealing chat with my fellow “anti-national Soros agents”, Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media platform X.

"Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions - but got insults instead of answers... They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it", Rahul added.

Vedant - the first to expose the irregularities in the CBSE re-evaluation system, was trolled by the right-wing social media users who called him ant-national, Soros agent and Pakistani. Vedant, a Class 12th student, was abused after he posted online the wrong answer sheet he had received from the CBSE.

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