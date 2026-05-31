UGEAC Counselling 2026: Last Date of Registration June 05

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has asked students seeking admission in First Year Engineering Courses (B.E./B Tech) in Bihar to register via its official website 'bcece.admissions.nic.in' before June 05, 2026 to participate in the Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counseling 2026 [UGEAC 2026]

UGEAC 2026 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has asked students seeking admission in First Year Engineering Courses (B.E./B Tech) in Bihar to register via its official website 'bcece.admissions.nic.in' before June 05, 2026 to participate in the Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counseling 2026 [UGEAC 2026].

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board had started receiving online application forms and registration through the official website from 'bcece.admissions.nic.in' May 13, 2026. The board has set the last date of application as June 05, 2026 till 10:00 PM, as per the UGEAC 2026 Prospectus.

Last date of payment of UGEAC counselling fees is June 05, 2026 till 11:59 PM.

Hence the candidates who have passed the BSEB Inter (class 12th) exam should register for UGEAC counselling before June 05, 2026.

Steps for UGEAC 2026 Online Registration

Go to the official website: " bceceboard.bihar.gov.in ".

". Click on Online Portal for UGEAC 2026 .

. Click on New Registration.

Follow the online instructions and complete the application form.

Make online payment through debit card or credit card before the due date to confirm your registration

UGEAC 2026 Important Date

Online Registration Start Date: May 13, 2026

Last date of application: June 05, 2026 till 10:00 PM

Last date to pay counselling fees: June 05, 2026 till 11:59 PM

Online Editing of Application Form : June 06, 2026

UGEAC 2026 Merit List Date: June 08, 2026

Proposed date of UGEAC 2026 Online Counselling: June 10, 2026

Release of UGEAC 2026 Rank Card: Will be announced later

UGEAC 2026 Choice and Option form filling: Will be announced later

UGEAC 2026 Allotment Result: Will be announced later

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.

Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

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