Ex-MP dares Modi govt to hold referendum on Hindu Rashtra



Former Rajya Sabha Member, Mohammad Adeeb, has dared the Narendra Modi government to hold a Referendum on Hindu Rashtra like India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had done on the Indian Constitution.

Former Rajya Sabha Member, Mohammad Adeeb, has dared the Narendra Modi government to hold a Referendum on Hindu Rashtra like India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had done on the Indian Constitution.

Talking to Bushra Khanum for her podcast ‘nous and Bushra Khanum’, in the context of the atrocities committed against the Indian Muslims and rampant violence against them since 2014, Mohammad Adeeb accused the BJP-led NDA government under Narendra Modi of violating the Indian Constitution and cheating the people.

He said the Indian Muslims had decided to stay in India believing on the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Nehru, who as the first Prime Minister of the country, had assured them of equality and their safety.

“When we rejected Jinnah’s Pakistan idea and decided to stay in India, the only thing we had left with after the Partition, was Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution.

“Jawaharlal Nehru had conducted the National Elections in 1952 as a mandate and referendum on this constitution. Muslims decided to stay in India as Nehru as the first Prime Minister of India had assured that the Indian Constitution will remain the guiding principle to run this country”, he said.

"Nehru had secured the mandate promising a secular country based on the Indian Constitution.... Those talking about a new India and Hindu Rashtra should also hold a referendum", he said.

In the absence of this, Mohammad Adeeb said, the government is duty bound to follow the Constitution, and it must remember suppression of the Muslims and the atrocities committed against them are all violation of the Indian Constitution.

“As long as this constitution exists - based on which you contested the elections and became Prime Minister - you cannot torture and decimate us”, he said.

Highlighting the misinformation campaign and spread of fake news, Mohammad Adeeb said, “The irony is that an IIT student I had recently met considered Nehru a “womanizer” and believed his father Motlial Nehru was a Muslim. Some of my friends, who are highly educated and currently live in the USA, are boasting of Hindu Rashtra.”

“(If this is so then) hold a referendum on Hindu Rashtra and ask the Sikhs if they will accept it… Ask the Christians and South Indian Hindus if they are ready to live in a Hindu Rashtra… Ask those who worship Ravana if they will live in your Ram Raj”, Mohammad Adeeb said.

Is India the oldest democracy?

During the conversation with Bushra Khanum, Mohammad Adeeb, an AMU alumnus, also refuted the claim that India is the oldest democracy.

“There has never been democracy in India before the Independence. India has always been ruled by kings and rajas. Moreover, all these kings and rajas were always fighting with each other”, Adeeb said.

On Modi government’s Israel policy, Adeeb said, “The only thing which the present dispensation finds attractive about Israel is its enmity towards Islam and Muslims.”

He said the entire rhetoric surrounding the Indian Muslims and the atrocities against them are being orchestrated to polarize the society and cement their Hindu vote bank. To counter this, Adeeb repeated his suggestion that Muslims should, at least for few elections, stay away from voting.

“They are portraying Muslims as villains to hide their failures and shortcomings. They are using Muslims as a catalyst to unite different castes and groups among the Hindus. Stay away from the elections and then see how the Hindus fight with each other”, he suggested to the Indian Muslims.

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