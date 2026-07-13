2026 Football WC: In a 1st, Top Four Ranked Teams to Play Semi-Finals

The 2026 FIFA World Cup might have seen a plenty of controversies, especially during the matches involving Argentina, but the football world cup is ending with yet another interesting record

2026 FIFA World Cup: The 2026 FIFA World Cup might have seen a plenty of controversies, especially during the matches involving Argentina, but the football world cup is ending with yet another interesting record.

For the first time in the history of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, top four ranked teams have advanced to the Semi-Finals.

The four teams included Defending Champions Argentina, the runner-up of the 2022 Football World Cup France, 2010 Football World Cup Champions Spain and 1966 FIFA World Cup Champions England.

As per the FIFA Rankings of the football teams started in 1992, France currently holds the top rank followed by Argentina, Spain and England respectively holding the second, third and fourth ranks.

2026 Football World Cup Semi Final Venue, Dates

The first Semi-Final of the 2026 Football World Cup will be held at AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) in Arlington, Texas (United States of America). The match will be between Spain vs France on Tuesday July 14, 2026.

The kick-off time is 03:00 PM ET Tuesday.

The second Semi-Final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (United States of America). The match will be between Argentina vs England on Wednesday July 15, 2026

The kick-off time is 03:00 PM ET Wednesday.

2026 FIFA World Cup Final

France is led by one of the most feared strikers in the world, Kylian Mbappe, while also boasting the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele, and is the most favourite to win the 2026 Football World Cup.

Equally interesting is the case of England. England is the lowest-ranked of the remaining teams but considered the second favourites to lift the title behind France. This is mainly based on the incredible talents of not only Harry Kane, but also Jude Bellingham, who some suggest may be regarded as the greatest player to emerge from England, should he continue to drag the side all the way.

Aregntina is only the third football team to defend a World Cup, and looks in a tremedous form. But the team's performance and victories this tournament has been marred by controversies .

The football world cup final will be played on Sunday July 19, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, five miles west of New York City, temporarily known as New York New Jersey Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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