After backlash, CJP ‘feels’ pain of students facing FIRs, threats

After facing backlash, the Cockroach Janata Party or CJP came in the support of the students facing FIRs and threats for participating in the protests at Jantar Mantar and other parts of India including Bihar and West Bengal.

[Screenshots of the viral video purportedly showing the CJP members partying in a five star hotel after the protest at Jantar Mantar ended on Saturday. (Image quality enhanced by Grok AI)]

New Delhi: After facing backlash, the Cockroach Janata Party or CJP came in the support of the students facing FIRs and threats for participating in the protests at Jantar Mantar and other parts of India including Bihar and West Bengal.

In a statement released on - firsty social media platform X and later while addressing a press conference, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) accused the Narendra Modi government of "breach of the agreement" reached to end the students movement.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics", CJP Spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, said.

FIRs, Arrests in BJP ruled states

The CJP statement came after reports that students who participated in the protests, especially in Delhi, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, facing FIRs, arrests and also threats.

There are reports that as many as 27 FIRs have been registered in different parts of Bihar, with around 2,000 unidentified students named as accused. The Police have also arrested and detained over 90 people from different districts and cities of Bihar including Patna, Siwan and Chhapra.

In Kolkata, West Bengal, 7 FIRs have been registered and more than 14 "accused" have been arrested in cases filed over protest organised in Kolkata against NEET paper leak.

As per the reports, actions against the protesters have also been taken in Assam. Interestingly, the daughter of a BJP Minister, who participated in the protest, has been left scot free. Other unique feature of the FIRs and cases registered in Bihar, Assam and West Bengal is names of Muslims who have been made accused in a number of FIRs.

There are also reports that many students, especially the girls, who participated in the protests, are receiving threatening calls.

CJP warns of renewed stir

[AISA President Neha Bohra Monday July 27, 2026 met the Bihar DGP and demanded adherence to the Jantar Mantar Agreement by immediately ending all persecution and arrests of participants, and withdrawal of all cases filed against them. "If not, then a mass movement against Bihar govt is awaited", she said.]

Taking note of the latest development, the Cockroach Janata Party also warned the government saying if the FIRs and cases against the students are not withdrawn and arrested and detained students are not released, it will renew its protest.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN", CJP Spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, said,

The Cockroach Janata Party also demanded from the Narendra Modi government to provide the copy of the agreement reached on Saturday that led to the end of the protests in writing.

"We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India", Ashutosh Ranka said.

The CJP came into action after AISA President Neha Bora travelled to Patna, demanding the withdrawal of FIRs and cases against the students. The CJP warning to start a new protest also came after it faced backlash for "celebrating in a five star hotel while students faced the brunt" for participating in the protest.

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