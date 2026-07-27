Mumbai’s Raza Academy President visits Jauhar University to oppose demolition

A delegation of Raza Academy Mumbai Sunday July 26, 2026 visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur in solidarity with the protesting students, and to oppose Uttar Pradesh government’s demolition order.

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A delegation of Raza Academy Mumbai Sunday July 26, 2026 visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur in solidarity with the protesting students, and to oppose Uttar Pradesh government’s demolition order.

Speaking to the media after meeting local residents and officials during the visit, Raza Academy Founder and Head Alhaj Muhammad Saeed Noori appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government, Rampur district administration and the Government of India to regularize the buildings if they do not meet the legal requirements.

“If some buildings of the university do not meet the legal requirements, then instead of demolishing them, positive steps should be taken to bring them within the legal ambit”, he said.

“Secure the National Assets”

He said that educational institutions are national assets. He said governments around the world are focusing on the promotion of education and establishment of new universities.

“Therefore, the security and stability of educational institutions should be given priority in our country too”, he said.

“If the government, within its powers, provides legal status to the relevant buildings, it will not cause any harm to the government or the administration, but rather the future of thousands of students will be secured and this step of the government will be commendable”, he said.

Raza Academy Chief Saeed Noori further said that the future of Muhammad Ali Jauhar University students should be protected at all costs.

“If the universities and colleges are demolished, it will affect the education of countless students, which is against the national interest”, he said.

Raza Academy expressed hope that the government will take a positive and far-sighted decision in this matter, so that the message of promoting education in the country is strengthened and the young generation can continue their higher education without hindrance.

“Act of Hatred and Vengeance”

As per the latest update about Mohammad Ali Jauhar University demolition, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) had issued the demolition order on July 17, 2026 , and given the university management 15-days time to demolish the 38 of the 40 buildings which it claimed were constructed without approved plans.

The university had challenged the notice in front of the concerned officials and a hearing on the matter is slated to be held on July 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for targeting Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should learn a lesson from the Jantar Mantar protests.

In Pictures: 38 Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Buildings Facing Demolition

"Destroying an institution of learning like Jauhar University displays nothing but hatred and vengeance," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former chief minister asked people to stand with the protesting students of the Jauhar University.

"Yogi should take a lesson from Jantar Mantar and see how the youth of this country are rejecting the politics of hate and division. Stand with the protesting students," she added.

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