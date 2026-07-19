In Pictures: 38 Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Buildings Facing Demolition



The 38 buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University - that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to demolish, are architectural masterpieces, designed after a lot of deliberations and research, and taking inspiration from different world monuments

So after hundreds of homes belonging to Indian Muslims, including mosques and an iconic market , the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has now decided to drive its bulldozers over educational institutions. The first in the list is Mohammad Ali Jauhar University of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

In an order issued two days ago, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) has ordered the demolition of 38 of the university’s 40 buildings, saying the necessary approvals were not taken before their construction and they are, hence, illegal.

In the demolition notice served on the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University management, the RDA Rampur asked it to demolish the “illegal” buildings on its own within 15 days. Else, the task will be completed by the state administration.

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University management in its defense said Singankhera village, where the campus is located, was not under the jurisdiction of the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) before September 27, 2024. It said approval from the RDA was therefore not required when the buildings were constructed and that the structures could not now be declared illegal under current rules.

The RDA rejected the arguments, saying approval from the competent authority was mandatory at the time of construction, regardless of whether the area was later brought under the development authority's jurisdiction.

The RDA further said that the university management knew the legal process as it had approved the plans for two buildings - Medical College building and the academic block. The medical college at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is named the Jauhar Institute of Medical Sciences.

About Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

Located around 12 km from Rampur railway station and spread over 250 acres, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University was established in 2006 through an Act of the Uttar Pradesh legislature. The university is operated by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust - named after renowned freedom fighter Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar .

The university has been embroiled in several legal disputes over land encroachment and alleged lease violations, with the Uttar Pradesh government reclaiming large portions of the property over the years. Independent analysts have opined that the controversies surrounding the university and actions against it and its management are politically motivated.

Interestingly, the BJP government is not alone in targeting the university. Among the first decisions taken by Kumari Mayawati of BSP soon after coming to power in 2007 was action against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, when parts of the university structures - including boundary walls or early constructions, were demolished following Mayawati’s orders. But, the BJP has a distinction over Mayawati as it plans to demolish 38 of the university’s 40 buildings.

Architectural Masterpieces

The name(s) of the architect(s) and the design firm hired for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Campus and its buildings are not publicly available. The buildings are however architectural masterpieces, designed after a lot of deliberations and research.

As per the university websites, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University has 15 primary institutes and faculties – each having separate buildings and premises running hundreds of courses and academic programmes.

Some of the buildings have been designed taking inspiration from different world monuments. About the university library and the adjacent auditorium, it is said that their designs are based on the US Capitol Building and White House in Washington DC, USA.

Along with this marvellous infrastructure the library is distinctly rich in terms of books, journals, magazines, encyclopedias including almost 6,000 oriental books & manuscripts etc. Approximately 35,000 documents/volumes formulate the treasure of the library, as per the university website.

Named after Rabindranath Tagore, the auditorium is one amongst the finest infrastructures of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. A 478 seated auditorium with balcony has been a host to some of the best National and International seminars and cultural performances.

As of today there are more than 3,000 students of all faiths are studying in the university. The university charges its students fee which is lesser than other universities.

Besides, the university also gives special concessions in fees to students who are from the reserved categories. Fees concession is also given to a student if she or he is an orphan.

Outrage, protests over demolition order

A widespread anger all across India and abroad is simmering ever since the Uttar Pradesh administration issued the demolition order.

The first to slam the demolition order was Congress MP and Chairman of AICC Minority Cell, Imran Pratapgarhi. Highlighting that there are a number of universities and government buildings without the necessary permissions, he dared the BJP governments to demolish all of them.

Imran Pratapgarhi also called upon the civil society to step forward against, what he called, the "oppressive government".

The Samajwadi Party, while also highlighting that many old government buildings across Uttar Pradesh also lack approved maps and plans, called the state government’s decision “selective” and “political vendetta”.

The AIMIM party of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while condemning the demolition order, vowed the party will not allow “destruction of a single brick”.

Muslim organizations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMLB), Jamiat Ulama Hind and Jamaate-i-Islami Hind have also slammed the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University demolition order.

Advocates and Lawyers associations in Rampur have also come out against the RDA decision to demolish the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University buildings.

“Life passes in building a university and you are breaking it. We want you to build more universities; we will be happy. Do not break it”, the lawyers and advocates protesting against the Jauhar University demolition order wrote in a memorandum addressed to the President of India and Uttar Pradesh Governor.

Holding the placards saying “Save Mohammad Ali Jauhar University” and “Future at Stake”, the students also protested against the demolition order outside the university gates and Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

People criticizing the UP government’s decision to demolish the Jauhar University buildings listed the fake universities – around 32 officially identified by the UGC, saying action against the Jauhar University has been initiated even as the fake universities are given free run and protection.

[Images taken from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University website. Quality of some images enhanced using AI.]

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