RSS Men Eroding India’s Education System: Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament

The large-scale appointments of RSS Pracharaks on different posts are eroding India’s Education System, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha – the Lower House of the Indian Parliament, Tuesday July 28, 2026

New Delhi: The large-scale appointments of RSS Pracharaks on different posts are eroding India’s Education System, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha – the Lower House of the Indian Parliament, Tuesday July 28, 2026.

The Congress General Secretary further said that the “forced establisent” of the National Testing Agency (NTA) was an attempt to centralize the examination system which further complicated the whole situation.

Participating in the discussion on the Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026, which seeks strict punishments for the people involved in paper leaks, Priyanka Gandhi said,

“As many as 152 papers were leaked in the last ten years, affecting some 7.5 crore students. But, not a single culprit has been so far sent behind bar.”

Highlighting the demerits of the present education system, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The existing system leads to stress and depression because of which hundreds of students have committed suicide.”

“Parents take loan from banks, sell jewelries and put properties on mortgage to pay the education expenses of their wards. Yet, there is no guarantee that their future will be secure. This is because lack of jobs and unemployment”, she said.

Priyanka seeks answer on Delhi Police Action

Priyanka Gandhi also sought answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the ‘barbaric action’ taken by the Delhi Police against the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and other parts of India.

“Why was it necessary to fire tear gas shells at students, to rain lathis down on them? Why was it necessary—to humiliate young girls by tearing their clothes, to have them beaten mercilessly? Why was it necessary—to fire pellet guns and AK-47s at the country's youth?” she asked.

“Are they terrorists? Today, these questions are being asked not just by the Congress party, but by the entire nation, and the responsibility to answer them lies with the government. Why does this government fear the country's youth? Who gave it the right to suppress their voices? PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must come clean on this”, she said.

“Action should be taken against those who brutalized the students, and an apology should be issued without any delay”, she said.

“Gau Mutr Expert in Task Force”

Priyanka Gandhi also took jibe at IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti, one of the members of the high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Questioning the composition of the task force formed two days ago to reform India's examination system, Priyanka Gandhi, without taking names, said its members included "a former IB chief, the owner of an IT company, and even a gau mutra expert."

Priyanka did not elaborate further but she was seemingly referring to the controversy sparked in 2025 when Kamakoti claimed cow urine had antibacterial and digestive properties, a comment that drew swift criticism from scientists and opposition leaders alike.

Responding to Priyanka Gandhi, BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused her of insulting a distinguished academic.

“I am saddened by the remarks she made about one of India's great scientists and professors, IIT Madras professor V. Kamakoti ji. He is the former Chairman of the Advisory Intelligence Task Force. If he is associated with the RSS, there is nothing wrong with that”, Anurag Thakur said advising Priyanka Gandhi to consume cow urine “for healthy brain”.

In her speech in the Lok Sabha today, Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the appointment of Parlhad Joshi as the new Education Minister after resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic