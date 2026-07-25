‘Defeat of Arrogance’: Reactions Pour in After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Defeat of this arrogant government, and a huge step towards reshaping India’s education system, political leaders said after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister Saturday July 25, 2026

New Delhi: Defeat of this arrogant government, and a huge step towards reshaping India’s education system, political leaders said after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister Saturday July 25, 2026.

“This generation has worked to make a mixture of arrogance and hypocrisy bite the dust”, RJD MP, Manoj Jha, after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation Saturday.

“I salute the spirit of this generation”, he added.

“A Huge Step Towards Reshaping India’s Education System”

Hailing the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Education Minister, Leader of Opposition (LoP) called it a huge step towards reshaping India's education system, and victory of the students protesting in different parts of India.

“Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done students across the country... We are proud of you all”, Rahul Gandhi said.

“Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect their future, democracy and the Constitution of India”, he added.

“Two Demands Remain”

At the same time, Rahul Gandhi reminded the Narendra Modi government of two more demands of the students that have to be fulfilled.

“Two demands still remain - the Prime Minister should apologize while respecting the students and India's future, and action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students”, Rahul Gandhi said.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation came hours after Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference with AISA President Neha Bora even as thousands of students held their ground at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and other parts of the country to press the government accept the three demands.

Renowned writer Arundhati Roy, while hailing the students' protests which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, said she is feeling proud to be an Indian after a long time.

"It makes me so proud to be an Indian after so many years. In fact, when it seemed that there was no hope left, they came. Small, young cockroaches with rain. He was born out of a combination of a judge and a joke", she said.

"We've done it"

Celebrating the moment, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "We've done it... What they used to say? Is government me istife nahi hote... Today, Pradhan has resigned, and this became possible because of you (the students)."

Earlier, Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation – first on social media platform X ,and later in a short media briefing.

“Resigning for the personal reasons”, he told the media.

Interestingly, Dharmendra Pradhan as National Secretary of RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1996, had led a massive protest outside the Odisha Assembly over the paper leak of the Class 12th board examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Pradhan, who was 27 then, led the protest against the then Congress government headed by Chief Minister J B Patnaik.

Thirty years later, he has to resign as Union Education Minister because of the nationwide students’ protests over multiple paper leaks, including NEET UG 2026.

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