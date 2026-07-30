DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2026 Round 3 Allotment - Steps, Link

Candidates should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 3 allotment result 2026 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from July 31 to August 01, 2026

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 3 Allotment 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is releasing on its official website "poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in" today i.e. Thursday July 30, 2026 the CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering / Technology for the year 2026-27.

Students should note that after the display of the Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 3 allotment result 2026 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from July 31 to August 01, 2026.

Polytechnic Diploma Allotment Procedure 2026

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had published Poly 2026 Provisional Merit List for admission in Post SSC Diploma on July 07, 2026 and Poly 26 Final Merit List on July 10, 2026.

After releasing the final merit list, the DTE Maharashtra released 2026 CAP Round 1 result on July 15, 2026. Following the release of the CAP Round 1 result, students were asked to confirm admission from July 16 to 18, 2026.

The DTE Maharashtra then released the vacant seat details for Poly 2026 CAP Round 2 on July 19, and asked students, who did not get admission in CAP Round 1 or not happy with the allotted seat, to submit options and college preferences from July 20 to 21, 2026. The DTE Maharashtra later released the Polytechnic Diploma Engineering (Post SSC Diploma) CAP Round 2 Allotment Result last Thursday i.e. July 23, 2026.

To fill the seats that remained vacant after Poly 2026 CAP Round II, the DTE Maharashtra is releasing today i.e. Thursday July 30, 2026 CAP Round 3 allotment result.

Candidates should note that the seats in Polytechnic 2026 CAP Round 3 will be allotted to the eligible students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students from July 27 to 28, 2026.

Direct link to check Post SSC Diploma CAP Round III Result 2026

Go to Admission website: " poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 3".

Enter your Application ID starting with DEN26 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment".

Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed the date, but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 3 result today. However, the Poly 26 allotment result will be published any time by today evening.

Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 20, 2026. The last date of application was July 06, 2026.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 3 can participate in Poly 2026 CAP Round 4 allotment of which will be subject to vacant seat after the 3rd round. The DTE Maharashtra Poly 2026 CAP Round 4 will start on August 02, 2026 with the release of the details of the seats reamining vacant after CAP Round 3.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online Registration and Document Verification: May 20 to July 06, 2026 (Extended from June 22 and July 02)

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2026

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 10, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of Poly 2026 CAP Round 1: July 15, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of Poly 2026 CAP Round 2: July 23, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3: July 26, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 27 to 28, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of Poly 2026 CAP Round 3: July 30, 2026 .

. Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 4: August 02, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of Poly 2026 CAP Round IV: August 06, 2026

E-Scrutiny Mode

The DTE Maharashtra started from the last two years a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.

"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.

For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2026

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2026-27 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced on May 08, 2026.

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