DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2026 Merit List Today: Link, Steps to Check

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is releasing on its official website "poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in" today i.e. Tuesday July 07, 2026 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who are seeking Admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2026-27

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is releasing on its official website "poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in" today i.e. Tuesday July 07, 2026 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who are seeking Admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2026-27.

"Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on the website will be on Tuesday July 07, 2026", DTE Maharashtra Admission Notification said.

Post SSC Diploma Admission 2026

Online registration of the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, for the year 2026-27 started through the DTE Maharashtra official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in on May 20, 2026 .

The DTE Maharashtra had earlier fixed June 22, 2026 as the last date of application for Post SSC Diploma courses in the state. It was later extended - first till July 02 and later till July 06, 2026.

As per the DTE Post SSC Diploma Admission Schedule, the Polytechnic 2026 Merit List will be published today i.e. July 07, 2026.

Candidates should note that the Polytechnic Merit List released today will be Provisional. DTE Post Metric Diploma Polytechnic Final Merit List will be published on the DTE Maharashtra website on July 10, 2026 after addressing the grievances submitted by the candidates from July 08 to 09, 2026..



Steps to Check DTE Post SSC Diploma Merit List 2026

Go to Admission Page: " poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Provisional Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.

The Poly 2026 Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.

Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.

Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2026 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.

Candidates who find errors in their details, can submit grievance before July 09, 2026. Else, they should wait for the Poly 26 Final Merit List.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online Registration and Document Verification: May 20 to July 06, 2026 (Extended from June 22 and July 02)

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2026

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 08 to 09, 2026

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 10, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 10, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 11 to 13, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of Poly 2026 CAP Round 1: July 15, 2026

Confirmation of admission for students who are allotted seats in CAP Round 1: July 16 to 18, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: July 19, 2026

E-Scrutiny Mode

DTE Maharashtra has started from the last year a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.

"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.

For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2026

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2026-27 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced on May 08, 2026.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic