Hajj Qurrah 2027: Steps, Link to Check

Hajj Qurrah 2027 or Haj Draw 1448 conducted today i.e. Thursday July 30, 2026 is to select the final list of pilgrims who wish to embark on pilgrimage to Makkah

Hajj 2027 Qurrah: The Haj Committee of India, is conducting today i.e. Thursday July 30, 2026 Haj Qurrah 2027 (Hajj 2027 Qurrah, Hajj 1448 H Qurrah also known as Hajj Lottery and Hajj Draw) using the centralised Random Digital Selection process that will be live streamed.

"Qurrah - Digital Randomized Selection (DRS), for selection of pilgrims for Haj 2027 will be conducted on Thursday July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM in the Committee Room, Haj Committee of India, Hajj House in Mumbai", the Committee said in a notification released earlier .

"The Qurrah will be conducted online and will be livestreamed on the website of the Haj Committee of India hajcommittee.gov.in", it said.

Why Hajj Qurrah is conducted?

Hajj Qurrah 2027 or Haj 1448H Draw is conducted today to select the final list of pilgrims who wish to embark on pilgrimage to Makkah. The qurrah, also known as draw or lottery, is needed because Saudi Arabia only allows limited number of pilgrims from each country for the annual pilgrimage.

The quota of pilgrims is decided by Saudi Arabia based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries. Accordingly, India has been allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

Out of India’s total Haj quota, 30% is allotted to Hajj Tour Operators (PTOs) and Hajj Group Orgainsers (HGOs). Besides this, some seats are also reserved for Khuddam (Khadim ul Hujjaj), officers and other staff deputed to help the Indian Embassy in Jeddah.

Like last year, the Haj Committee of India has also reserved 10,000 seats for Short duration Hajj.

Link and Steps to Check Haj 2027 Qurrah Result

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: " hajcommittee.gov.in ".

". On the Home Page click on the link marked as "Provisional Selection List"

Click to select your state

Download the PDF file and check your name

Hajj Qurrah 2027: Live Stream

Pilgrims can also watch the live streaming of the Haj Qurrah, Haj Draw of Lots and Lottery Result can also be checked on YouTube. The YouTube link for Hajj Qurrah live stearming is:

www.youtube.com/live/5vtJF8Vh7dI.

Pilgrims from all states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pardesh, Odisha and others can check their status and Hajj qurrah result using the cover number.

Pilgrims can also check the Hajj 2027 qurrah waiting list using link given on the home page of the Haj Committee website: "hajcommittee.gov.in".

"The list of provisionally selected and waitlist pilgrims will be published on the Haj Committee of India website. Applicants will also be notified through SMS", the Haj Committee said in the notification.

The Hajj waiting list link is given state wise in PDF. Hajj Pilgrims need to click on the state name to check their name is in the waiting list.

Advanced Hajj Amount

The Haj Committee of India in the notification also said that the pilgrims will be required to pay the advanced Haj amount if their name appears in the Qurrah list.

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount of Rs. 1,52,300/- latest by August 10, 2026 if their name is in the list of pilgrims released after the Qurrah", the Haj Committee of India said.

The selection of the pilgrims will be confirmed only after they pay the advance Haj amount. The Haj application could be cancelled in case the Advance Haj Amount is not paid in time. Pilgrims should be careful as the Haj Committee and the Minority Affiars Ministry have laid down strict conditions for refund in case of cancellation.

Hajj Amount Payment Option

As per the Haj Committee notification, options to make Advance Haj Amount and Balanced Hajj Amount is as follows. The payment can be made:

Through E-Payment Facility available on the Haj Committee of India website "hajcommittee.gov.in" or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card/Debit Card or Net Banking.

Specified Pay in Slip in any branch of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India in the account og Haj Committee of India using Bank Reference Number available on HCoI website against each cover number.

Pilgrims should note that they must mention the unique Bank Reference Number provided to each cover in the deposit receipt.

Last date to submit and upload signed copy of Haj Application Form (HAF) with declaration, copy of pay-in slip/online receipt and medical screening and fitness certificate is August 10, 2026.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey tofraudsters in the name of Qurbani.

"Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2027 said.

Hajj Amount and Application Cancellation

The Haj Committee of India said the applicants will be required to pay INR 152,300/- as Advance Haj Amount payment on or before August 10, 2026 after their name appears in Qurrah (Digital Random Selection Process for Hajj pilgrims).

The pilgrims should note that this included the processing fees as well as Advanced Hajj Amount. The payment should only be made via online mode.

The Haj Committee has also strict guidelines for application cancellation. The Haj Committee of India said cancellation of application on any ground, other than death or serious illness of the applicant, will attract penalties and incur financial losses.

"Pilgrims are therfore advised to apply only after careful consideration", the Haj Committee of India Haj 2027 notification said.

Hajj 2027 Flight Schedule

The Hajj 2027 Action Plan has not released yet the date and time of inbound and outbound flights from India to Saudi Arabia and vice-versa. However, inbound flights are expected to begin around early May 2027 (tentatively 2–10 May, 2026). Return flights run after the pilgrimage, roughly late May to mid-June 2027.

Last year, there were a total of 18 Embarkation Points (EPs). For Haj 2027, the total number of embarkation points will be 19.

The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Patna, 6. Jaipur, 7. Nagpur, 8. Delhi, 9. Mumbai, 10. Kolkata, 11. Bengaluru, 12. Hyderabad, 13. Cochin, 14. Chennai, 15. Ahmedabad, 16. Lucknow, 17. Kannur, 18. Vijayawada, 19. Calicut

Last year, Haj pilgrims also travelled from Bhopal and Aurangabad (Sambhaji Nagar). The two embarkation points however are not in the list in 2027. Also, Patna embarkation point will be confirmed after clearance from MoCA and MHA.

In case of number of passengers travelling from an EP goes above or below the economic operation of the air charter services, MoMA reserves the right to reallocate the passengers to any other EP in the interest of smooth air charter operations and air safety protocols, the HCoI said.

"The Haj flight schedule will be published in due course", Haj Committee of India said.

The likely date of Hajj 2027 is May 16 to 21, 2027. The final date of Haj 2027 (1448), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1448 AH moon sighting.

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