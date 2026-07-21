Hajj 2027 Application Last Date Extended, Qurrah on July 30

The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of application for Hajj 2027 earlier fixed as July 20, 2026.

Hajj 2027 Application: The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of application for Hajj 2027, and also announced the new Qurrah or Draw Date for the upcoming Hajj.

The last date of application for Hajj 2027 was originally fixed as July 20, 2026 . In a notification released today, the Haj Committee extended the last date of application and online form submission for the annual pilgrimage to Makkah for four more days.

"In view of the representations received from several State Haj Committees, the last date for filling up of online Haj Application Forms by the intending pilgrims is extended up to 11.59 PM July 24, 2026", the Haj Committee of India said in an official notification released today.

The Haj Committee further said that the last date will not be extended further.

"No fiurther extension shall be considered under any circumstances", the Haj Committee of India circular said.

Hajj 2027 Qurrah Date

The Haj Committee of India had earlier said the Hajj Qurrah will be held in the last week of July, without confirming the exact date and time.

The apex body of Hajj Management in India has now confirmed the date and time to conduct qurrah or draw of lots for the Hajj 2027.

Pilgrims should note that the Hajj Qurrah will be held online using the Digital Random Selection process.

“The online Qurrah (Digital Random Selection) process for selection of pilgrims for Hajj 2027 will be conducted at 11.00 Am on July 30, 2026 onwards in the Committee Room of Hajj Committee headquarters in Mumbai”, it said.

The Hajj pilgrims selection process and draw of lost will be live streamed on the Haj Committee of India website.

The Haj Committee of India (HCOI) had earlier published the Haj Policy 2027 for Hajj 1448 H before starting online application through its official website hajcommittee.gov.in.

The Haj Committee of India further said that the list of provisionally selected and wait list will be published on the Haj Committee website. Provisionally selected pilgrims will also be notified via SMS.

Direct Link to apply for Haj 2027

Go to Hajj Committee website: " hajcommittee.gov.in ".

". Click on Hajj 2027 under top menu

Click on Pilgrim Login

Click on "Register" shown besides "Don't Have Account"

Enter your Cover Head Mobile No(as User ID)

Enter the Security Code as you see in the box.

Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly.

Click on the green button "Submit Details".

Please note all field marked as * are compulsory.

Pilgrims can alos use "Haj Suvidha" app to apply for Hajj 2027. The Hajj app is available for iPhone and android smartphones.

Hajj Announcement 2027

The Haj Committee of India said that the passport of pilgrims applying for Hajj 1448 AH must be issued on or before the closing date of Haj application form, and valid up to at least December 31, 2027.

Regarding the cover size, the HCoI said, it should be minimum 1 (one) and Maximum 5 (five) Adults. The Haj Committee has not said anything about the infants and minors.

Pilgrims should note that the Saudi Government had last year cancelled in the last minute visa for selected minors below 12 years of age.

Regarding, ladies and female Haj pilgrims travelling without their Mehrams, the Haj Committee guidelines said, ladies aged 45 or above, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male Mehram and their school of thought (Maslak) permits, are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more ladies.

The Haj Committee of India also said a companion is must for pilgrims above 65 years of age.

Hajj Amount and Application Cancellation

The Haj Committee of India said the applicants will be required to pay INR 152,300/- as Advance Haj Amount payment on or before August 10, 2026 after their name appears in Qurrah (Digital Random Selection Process for Hajj pilgrims).

The pilgrims should note that this included the processing fees as well as Advanced Hajj Amount. The payment should only be made via online mode.

The Haj Committee has also strict guidelines for application cancellation. The Haj Committee of India said cancellation of application on any ground, other than death or serious illness of the applicant, will attract penalties and incur financial losses.

"Pilgrims are therfore advised to apply only after careful consideration", the Haj Committee of India Haj 2027 notification said.

Hajj Amount Payment Option

As per the Haj Committee notification, options to make Advance Haj Amount and Balanced Hajj Amount is as follows. The payment can be made:

Through E-Payment Facility available on the Haj Committee of India website "hajcommittee.gov.in" or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card/Debit Card or Net Banking. Specified Pay in Slip in any branch of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India in the account og Haj Committee of India using Bank Reference Number available on HCoI website against each cover number.

Pilgrims should note that they must mention the unique Bank Reference Number provided to each cover in the deposit receipt.

Last date to submit and upload signed copy of Haj Application Form (HAF) with declaration, copy of pay-in slip/online receipt and medical screening and fitness certificate is August 10, 2026.

Hajj 2027 Embarkation Points

Last year, there were a total of 18 Embarkation Points (EPs). For Haj 2027, the total number of embarkation points will be 19.

The pilgrims will be required to give two preferences for EP in order of priority.

The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Patna, 6. Jaipur, 7. Nagpur, 8. Delhi, 9. Mumbai, 10. Kolkata, 11. Bengaluru, 12. Hyderabad, 13. Cochin, 14. Chennai, 15. Ahmedabad, 16. Lucknow, 17. Kannur, 18. Vijayawada, 19. Calicut

Last year, Haj pilgrims also travelled from Bhopal and Aurangabad (Sambhaji Nagar). The two embarkation points however are not in the list in 2027. Also, Patna embarkation point will be confirmed after clearance from MoCA and MHA.

In case of number of passengers travelling from an EP goes above or below the economic operation of the air charter services, MoMA reserves the right to reallocate the passengers to any other EP in the interest of smooth air charter operations and air safety protocols, the HCoI said.

The Haj flight schedule will be published in due course.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey to fraudsters in the name of Qurbani.

"Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2027 said.

Hajj 2027 Quota

Saudi Arabia has allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims to India, as per the last year's record. Of them 70% will go through the Haj Committee and the remaining seats will be given to private tour operators.

“The Government of India (GoI) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) sign the Haj Agreement every year, in which the number of Haj seats allocated to India is incorporated. Out of the total number of quota allocated to the Government of India (GoI), 70% will be allocated to the HCoI and the remaining 30% will be allocated to HGOs”, the Haj Policy said.

The likely date of Hajj 2027 is May 16 to 21, 2027. The final date of Haj 2027 (1448), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1448 AH moon sighting.

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