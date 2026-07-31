Hamas signs Gaza disarmament deal with Trump's Board of Peace

In a development described by United States President Donald Trump as 'a monumental step towards peace and security' in the region, Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have signed a disarmament deal with the 'Board of Peace' established in January this year

Washington: In a development described by United States President Donald Trump as 'a monumental step towards peace and security' in the region, Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have signed a disarmament deal with the 'Board of Peace' established in January this year.

“Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza”, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Thursday.

“This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY,” he said, adding that the disarmament would take place in “carefully structured phases.”

Trump further wrote that the Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza and will be replaced by International Force once the disarmament is complete.

"As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors", Trump wrote.

Full Text of Trump's Message

Below is the full text of UD President Donald Trump's message posted on TruthSocial:

Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY. This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks. This is a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan. The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors. One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do. I want to thank the mediators-Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye-for their important efforts, and especially my outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible. The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild! Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS AMAZING DEVELOPMENT, THAT EVERYBODY SAID COULD NEVER BE ACHIEVED! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

How Hamas sees the deal

There was no immediate statement from Hamas on the agreement, but Trump’s announcement came after sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations with mediators in Cairo told news agency AFP that the Palestinian Islamist movement was close to finalise a deal involving the decommissioning of its weapons.

However, Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official involved in the ⁠negotiations, while talking to news agency Reuters said that the Palestinian group will hand its weapons over to the Palestinian National Committee, a body proposed within the Board of Peace framework.

"Once ⁠both sides approve the agreement ⁠text, Israel ⁠must begin implementing ⁠the agreement’s first phase", Hamad ‌said.

He added that the Palestinian National Committee and the international force must enter Gaza and ensure the dismantling of Israeli-backed armed groups.

Hamad also reiterated his comments made earlier to Al Jazeera, stressing that the group’s disarmament will be contingent on the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

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