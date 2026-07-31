Where in the world are 5 new Quran Memorizers produced every day?

Ever wondered where in the world are 5 new Quran Memorizers produced every day? The answer is...

Ever wondered where in the world are 5 new Quran Memorizers produced every day?

The answer is Masjid an-Nabawi, The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah al Munawwarah.

Hundreds of thousands of mosques or masajids located around the world have their own Maktabs to teach Quran recitation and help students memorise the Holy Book. But, Masjid an-Nabawi has the distinction of producing, as an average, five Quran Memorizers every day.

And, the credit for this splendid work goes to the Quran and Sunnah Program launched and run by the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques that also looks after the management of the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah al Mukarramah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah al Munawwarah.

Masjid an Nabawi in The Prophet’s City Madinah holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide, not only as the second holiest mosque but also as a hub of knowledge and learning since the time of The Prophet (Peace be upon him). For centuries, scholars and students have gathered in the mosque to learn The Holy Quran, Hadith, Fiqh, and other Islamic sciences under the guidance of some of the most respected scholars in the Muslim world.

The Quran Classes and Study Circles, also called Halaqat, in Masjid Nabawi are famous for their emphasis on deep understanding, correct recitation, and a strong connection with the Quran’s teachings.

The approach to Quran learning at Masjid Nabawi is not only structured but also spiritual, allowing students to connect their hearts to the divine message.

[Prince Salman bin Sultan, Governor of Madinah al Munawwarah, visited the Quran Memorization Circles and Scholarly Texts sessions in Masjid an Nabawi, on Thursday July 30, 2026.]

Quran and Sunnah Programs at The Prophet’s Mosque

The Quran and Sunnah (Islamic Texts/Mutoon) Educational Programs at Masjid an-Nabawi offers free Quran memorization and hifz, recitation correction, and Islamic texts (Mutoon) programs that one can attend both in person and globally online.

Classes run Sunday through Thursday with flexible morning (After Fajr) and afternoon shifts (between Asr and Maghrib or between Maghrib and Isha) with separate classes for men, women and children.

As per The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, more than 80,000 students from 170 nationalities are given the training in 16 languages under the program, and an average of five students every day are given certificate for the memorization of all the 30 chapters of the Holy Quran.

The Presidency increases the number of classes for the memorization and hifz of the Holy Quran during Hajj to enrich the pilgrims' religious journey.

Courses Offered

Quran Memorization or Hifz Al-Quran: Structured tracking for full or partial Quran memorization and hifz.

Revision (Murajaa): Dedicated circles for individuals who have already memorized the Holy Quran to maintain their retention.

Dedicated circles for individuals who have already memorized the Holy Quran to maintain their retention. Recitation Correction (Tashih al-Tilawah): Focusing on proper Arabic pronunciation and Tajweed rules.

Focusing on proper Arabic pronunciation and Tajweed rules. Mutoon Halaqat: Specialized circles for memorizing classical Islamic texts that include Aqeedah, Hadith, and Tajweed books across six distinct levels

Registration Process

An individual needs to register online to take advantage of the available programs following the steps given below.

Visit the official Waqar Portal " reg.qm.edu.sa " and switch the site language to English.

" and switch the site language to English. Enter your personal profile information and verify your account via the activation link sent to your email.

Click "Join Ham" and opt for Online Quran.

Select your current memorization progress and the chapters (Juz) you plan to target.

Convert the Madinah prayer times to your local time zone to select a functional daily class schedule.

Once approved, your student dashboard will generate a dedicated Zoom link to access your daily live circle directly with a teacher sitting in the Prophet's Mosque.

The programs are open to visitors, including those on Umrah and Visit visas.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from news agencies.]

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