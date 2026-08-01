Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Document Verification Dates Published

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the document verification schedule for the students who have registered for Karnataka UG NEET 2026 Counseling underway for admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses

Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Document Verification: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the document verification schedule for the students who have registered for Karnataka UG NEET 2026 Counseling underway for admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had earlier opened the fresh registration link for medical students who could not register last time on July 17, 2026. The last date of registration was July 30, 2026. The document verification schedule released today is for these the newly registered candidates.

Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Document Verification Schedule

According to the KEA UGNEET 2026 Document Verification schedule, the process will be done from August 04 to 08, 2026.

All candidates, who are required to verify their documents, should book the document verification slot using the link given on the KEA official website. The slot booking link will be available on the website from August 02, 2026 onwards.

“Candidates must appear for verification of their documents in person. No one else can attend on their behalf”, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said.

Who is required to verify their documents?

In the notification released today, the KEA said that only those candidates, who have qualified in UGNEET 2026 (NNET UG 2026), have compulsorily registered with KEA and entered their NEET roll number in the KEA application form will be required to verfiy their documents from August 04 to 08, 2026. These candidates included:

NRI, NRI Ward, Foreign Nationals - Claimed candidates Registered for CET-2026 but not downloaded the verification slip due to non verification of Kannada, Rural, Linguistic / Religious Minority Newly registered with claims like Kannada, Rural, Linguistic / Religious Minority Claimed Category-RC-2 to Category-Rc-8 in St. Johns Medical College, Bangalore, (Category-RC-1 and Category-RC-9 need not appear for verification)

Candidates appearing for UGNEET 2026 Document Verification should note that the venue for the first 3 categories will be Karnataka Examinations Authority 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore.

For the candidates who come under the 4th category, the document verification venue will be Medical College Council Room, Ground Floor, St John's Medical College, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Who does not require document verification?

The following candidates, who have registered for Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Counselling (Medical Admission Counselling), do not require to appear for the document verification, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said.

Candidates who have downloaded the verification slip do not need verification, after entering the NEET roll number; they need to download the verification slip again.

Candidates who have registered newly and have not claimed any reservation; do not need verification.

KEA UGNEET 2026 Option Entry

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the option, choice and preference submitted by the candidates. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully read the seat matrix before filling option form.

The KEA will publish UGNEET 2025 Allotment schedule in due course. Before that it will make active option entry link.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has not yet made active UGNEET 2026 Option Entry Link.

KEA UGNEET Roll Number Enrollment

The candidates, who have already registered, can enroll their roll numbers to proceed further in the medical and dental admission counselling.

For this, candidates will be required to use the link provided on the website marked as "UGNEET 2026 NEET Roll Number Enrollment Link".

The KEA had earlier also published on its website list of documents to be produced for NRI candidates.

The date and time to register NEET UG 2026 Roll Number if from July 30 to August 05, 2026 till 11.00 AM, candidates should note.

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2026 counselling in Karnataka. The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2026 counselling.

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