Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2026 Starts - Apply Now

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admision 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2026-27 via its official website 'ph2026.mahacet.org'.
According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2026, admission process started on July 31, 2026. The last date of application is August 10, 2026.
The CET Cell had earlier published the detailed admission notification along with brochure for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2026-27 on its official website "ph2026.mahacet.org".
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2026 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2026 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]
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