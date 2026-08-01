Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2026 Starts - Apply Now

According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2026, admission process started on July 31, 2026. The last date of application is August 10, 2026

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admision 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2026-27 via its official website 'ph2026.mahacet.org'.

According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2026, admission process started on July 31, 2026. The last date of application is August 10, 2026.

The CET Cell had earlier published the detailed admission notification along with brochure for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2026-27 on its official website "ph2026.mahacet.org".

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 31 to August 10, 2026

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: August 01 to 11, 2026

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 13, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 14 to 17, 2026

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list 2026 of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 19, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of2026 CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

MHT CET Pharmacy Admission 2026 - Steps, Link to Apply

Go to official website: " ph2026.mahacet.org ".

". Click on Sign Up for New Registration.

Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2026 or not.

Use MHT-CET 2026 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET UG 2026 IDs.

Follow the instructions and complete the registration.

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2026 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2026 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

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