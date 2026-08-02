How Internet has Changed Genuine Friendships

Today, despite being more digitally connected than ever before, many people quietly admit that genuine friendships have become harder to find.

There was a time when friendships weren’t measured by streaks on Snapchat, followers on Instagram, or blue ticks on WhatsApp. There were no selfies announcing “Best Friends Forever.”

No birthday reels.

No viral Friendship Day challenges.

Yet somehow, friendships felt stronger, deeper, and far more personal.

If you grew up during the 1990s, Friendship Day wasn’t just another trending hashtag — it was an emotion. It was eagerly awaited, carefully planned, and celebrated with handwritten notes, colorful friendship bands, prank calls, greeting cards, and countless unforgettable moments.

Today, despite being more digitally connected than ever before, many people quietly admit that genuine friendships have become harder to find.

So what changed?

The Golden Era of Friendship

The 1990s offered something today’s hyper-connected world often struggles to recreate — presence. Friends didn’t simply exist on a contact list. They were part of everyday life. Every conversation required effort. Every meeting required planning. Every memory was lived—not recorded. Perhaps that’s why friendships from that era continue to hold such emotional value decades later.

When Friendship Bands Meant More Than Fashion

For an entire generation, Friendship Day meant one thing first—friendship bands. Everything changed after the SRK starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998.

Shah Rukh Khan walked into college with his wrists covered in colorful friendship bands, and suddenly every school and college student wanted to do the same. But those bands weren’t merely accessories. Every color carried meaning.

Pink for your closest girlfriends.

Red for someone special.

Yellow for a new friendship.

White for peace.

Even black had its own playful significance for friends with whom you’d had a fight.

Buying bands wasn’t an online order. It meant visiting local markets, choosing carefully, and personally tying them around your friend’s wrist. That tiny gesture carried more warmth than hundreds of digital emojis ever could.

The Magic of Signed T-Shirts

As we grew older, friendship bands slowly gave way to another unforgettable tradition.

White T-shirts.

On Friendship Day, everyone would wear plain white or light-colored shirts, carrying permanent markers instead of smartphones. Friends filled those shirts with jokes, doodles, heartfelt messages, secret nicknames, and promises to stay connected forever.

Those ink stains eventually faded. The memories never did. Many millennials still regret not preserving those T-shirts that silently captured an entire chapter of their lives.

When Greeting Cards Said What Social Media Never Can

Before emojis expressed emotions, greeting cards did. The weeks leading up to Friendship Day transformed Archies and Hallmark stores into magical places. Teenagers spent hours reading dozens of greeting cards before finally choosing the perfect one. Not because it looked beautiful but because it perfectly described their friendship.

Cards costing ₹10, ₹20 or ₹100 carried immense emotional value. Long-distance friends received cards through the post. There was anticipation. There was excitement. And there was joy in waiting.

Today’s in the culture of instant gratification, the instant messages may arrive within seconds, but very few are cherished for years the way handwritten cards once were.

The Era of Koalas, Teddies and Tiny Memories

The late 1990s brought another Friendship Day craze the small plush toys. Everything changed after the music video “Chui Mui Si Tum“, where actress Preeti Jhangiani wore an adorable koala clipped to her outfit. Almost overnight, every gift shop was filled with miniature koalas, pandas, teddy bears, rabbits, and soft toys.

They weren’t expensive gifts.

Yet every one of them found a permanent place on study tables and bedroom shelves.

Years later, many people still smile when they discover those little toys tucked away in forgotten boxes. Because memories never really grow old!

When One Rupee Created Lifelong Memories

Today’s generation cannot imagine life without smartphones. But the 1990s taught us how to communicate with almost nothing. Owning a BSNL landline itself was considered a luxury. Only a few families had telephones. Phone numbers weren’t stored. They were memorized. Friends searched telephone directories to find each other’s numbers while many even remembered on their tip of their tongue. Prank calls became an art form.

Later came the era of STD booths and the famous Re 1 missed call. Those missed calls became an entire language.

One ring meant: “I’m leaving.”

Two rings meant: “We’ve reached.”

Three rings often meant: “Call me from your house.”

Without GPS, without live location, and without WhatsApp.

Everyone somehow managed to meet at exactly the right place and time.

Friendship needed neither Wi-Fi nor mobile data. It only needed trust.

The Digital Revolution Changed Everything

Technology undoubtedly transformed communication for the better. Today we can video call friends across continents, share photographs instantly, celebrate birthdays online, and stay connected despite busy schedules.

Distance has almost disappeared. But so has anticipation. Conversations that once lasted hours have become short voice notes. Letters became texts. Greeting cards became GIFs. Meet-ups became video calls. Photo albums became cloud storage. Instead of living moments, many of us now document them first. Ironically, in an age of unlimited connectivity, loneliness has become one of the fastest-growing emotional challenges.

According to multiple global studies, heavy social media use is associated with increased feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and reduced face-to-face social interaction—especially among younger people. Digital platforms make staying in touch easier, but they don’t automatically create the depth of connection that close friendships require.

From Quality Time to Screen Time

The biggest casualty of digital transformation isn’t communication. It’s attention. In the 90s, meeting a friend meant spending the entire evening together.

No notifications.

No scrolling.

No constant interruptions.

Today, two friends can sit across the same table while simultaneously staring at different screens. We have become experts at staying online. But many have forgotten how to be fully present.

Friendships Have Changed But They Don’t Have To

The good news is that friendship itself hasn’t disappeared. It has simply evolved. Today’s children may not exchange friendship bands or greeting cards. Instead, they create digital memories, play online games together, collaborate on school projects, and stay connected through technology.

The medium has changed.

The emotion hasn’t.

Watching today’s children write birthday notes, create handmade cards, or exchange thoughtful messages reminds us that kindness, loyalty, and companionship still matter. Human connection continues to find new ways to survive.

The Lesson the 90s Still Teach Us

Perhaps what made 90s friendships unforgettable wasn’t the friendship bands, the greeting cards, the koalas, or the missed calls. It was the effort behind them. Every conversation required intention. Every meeting demanded commitment. Every memory was created because people made time for one another.

Technology has given us convenience, speed, and unlimited communication. But it cannot replace sincerity. As another Friendship Day arrives, perhaps the greatest gift we can give our friends isn’t another forwarded message or social media story.

It’s our time.

Because long after the friendship bands fade, the greeting cards yellow, and the missed calls become history, the memories created through genuine human connection remain timeless.

After all, the best friendships were never built on algorithms they were built on presence, patience, laughter, and the simple joy of being there for each other.

Final Thought

Friendship has undoubtedly evolved with the digital revolution. Today, a simple message, video call, or social media post can bridge distances that once seemed impossible. Technology has made it easier to reconnect with old friends and create new relationships across the world. Yet, in the race for likes, followers, and online validation, we must not lose the essence of genuine friendship.

Real friends are not measured by streaks, emojis, or tagged photos, but by trust, loyalty, empathy, and the willingness to stand beside us during life’s toughest moments. As we celebrate Friendship Day, let us embrace the convenience of the digital age while preserving the timeless values that make friendships meaningful. Because true friendship isn’t about staying online it is about staying connected at heart, no matter how the world changes.

[The writer, Mohd Ziyauallah Khan, is a freelance content writer & editor based in Nagpur. He is also an activist and social entrepreneur, cofounder of the group TruthScape, a team of digital activists fighting disinformation on social media.]

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