Supplying Arms to Israel a Blot on Indian Moral Ethos: Jamiat

Expressing profound outrage, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani has termed the arms supply to Israel a 'dark stain on insaniayt and hindustaniyat - humanity and Indian moral ethos

New Delhi: Expressing profound outrage, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani has termed the arms supply to Israel a 'dark stain on insaniayt and hindustaniyat - humanity and Indian moral ethos.

Maulana Mahmood Madani was responding to a recent Amnesty International report detailing the export of thousands of munitions from India to Israel between October 2023 and November 2025.

Criticising the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) ambiguous response to the revelations, Maulana Madani stated that the government’s evasive posture on such a sensitive international crisis severely undermines the country's global standing.

"Complicity in Genocide"

In a formal statement released to the press, the Jamiat chief highlighted the 2024 International Court of Justice (ICJ) directive, which unequivocally advised nations to halt arms transfers to Israel amid its illegal occupation and genocidal military campaign. He further noted that under the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1948 Genocide Convention, the supply of weaponry utilized in war crimes is strictly prohibited.

"Furnishing weapons with the full knowledge that they are being deployed in the indiscriminate slaughter of innocent civilians, women, and children is a criminal act tantamount to complicity in genocide. It is not merely a brazen violation of international law, but a profound betrayal of humanity and core Indian values," Maulana Madani asserted.

"Gross betrayal of India's national principles and historic commitments"

Invoking India's historical foreign policy, he recalled that since the era of Mahatma Gandhi, the nation's enduring legacy has been defined by its steadfast solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. He accused the current dispensation of abandoning this principled stance under the guise of neutrality.

"Even if one were to accept this claim of neutrality, arming the aggressor while professing non-alignment is a gross betrayal of our national principles and historic commitments" he added.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has urged the Government of India to immediately halt all exports of arms and military hardware to Israel by both state-owned and private defense manufacturers. Furthermore, the organization demanded that the government abandon its ambiguous rhetoric and sever all military ties with Israel in the interest of humanity.

"India’s global prestige is historically anchored in its moral authority and its courage to stand with the truth. Severing these military ties is imperative to salvage the nation's ethical credibility," the statement concluded.

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