Bankipur By-Election Result 2026: BJP's Sinha trails behind Prashant Kishor

BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha is trailing behind Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor in the the Bankipur Assembly seat where counting of votes for the July 2026 by-election is underway.

New Delhi: Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor is set for a massive victory in the Bankipur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the last few rounds are pending.

As per the counting result released after the 29th of the total 31 rounds, Prashant Kishor is leading by over 18,000 votes.

As per the Election Commission of India data, Prashant Kishor has secured a total of 61,075 votes whereas his nearest rival of the BJP Neeraj Kumar has bagged only 42,111 votes.

In another setback for the BJP, the Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh has won the Datia assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the Election Commission of India data, Ghanshyam Singh has secured a total of 66,757 votes whereas BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari bagged total 60,741 votes and lost the by-election by 6,016 votes.

The consolation for the BJP is its victory in Majalpur seat of Gujarat. As per the final result announced by the Election Commission of India, Satish Govindbhai Patel of BJP has defeated Bhikhabhai Rabari of Congress by 30,630 votes.

01:00 PM: Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party Founder is now leading by over 6,000 votes in the Bankipur seat of Bihar whereas Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh continues to lead in Datia assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the counting result released by the Election Commission of India after 10th round, Prashant Kishor has secured a total of 20,059 votes whereas the BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar here is struggling with 14,048 votes.

In Datia, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh has bagged a total of 25,856 votes as against 24,070 secured by BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari after the 6th round of counting.

In Majalpur, Gujarat, BJP candidate Satish Govindbhai Patel is ahead of the Congress by more than 21,500 votes after the 13th round of votes.

11:45 AM: Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor is now leading in Bankipur assembly seat by over 4,000 votes after the 7th round of counting of votes.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh, who was earlier trailing in Datia assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh, is now leading by a slender margin of 736 votes.

In the Manjalpur Assembly by-election, BJP candidate Satish Patel is leading with 19,153 votes while Congress candidate Bhikha Rabari has secured 7,717 votes after the 6th round of counting.

11:00 AM: BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha is trailing behind Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor in the the Bankipur Assembly seat where counting of votes for the July 2026 by-election is underway.

On the other hand, BJP candidates Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel and Ashutosh Tiwari are respectively leading in Manjalpur, Gujarat and Datia, Madhya Pradesh assembly seats.

Bankipur By-Election Result

As per the latest trends, Sinha is trailing behind Prashant Kishor by 1,162 votes after the third round of counting.

This is Election Strategist Prashant Kishor's first maiden electoral contest.

Bankipur is BJP bastion. The by-election in Bankipur became necessary after BJP President Nitin Nabin resigned following his election to Rajya Sabha - the Indian Parliament's Upper House.

Datia By-Election Result

In the Datia Assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari is leading against Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh.

The Datia seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Datia is considered a stronghold of Former State Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The BJP's decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari, a first timer, from here had sparked a massive protest in the party, especially by Mishra's supporters.

Manjalpur By-Election Result

In Manjalpur assembly seat of Gujarat, BJP's former Vadodara Municipal Corporation Councillor, Satish Govindbhai Patel, is ahead of Former Minister and Gujarat Congress Vice-President Bhikhabhai Rabari.

The Manjalpur assembly seat fell vacant following the death of its sitting MLA - the BJP's Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel, who held it for three straight terms.

Polling in Bankipur, Datia and Manjaplur was held on Thursday July 30, 2026. The counting of votes in the respective seats began today morning under the heavy Police deployment.

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