BJP Loses Party President’s Bastion, Bankipur, to Prashant Kishor

In a major setback, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar – a citadel of the Party President, Nitin Nabin, to Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor

New Delhi: In a major setback, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar – a citadel of the Party President, Nitin Nabin, to Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor.

As per the Election Commission of India final result announced today, Prashant Kishor won the seat by 19,246 votes.

Prashant Kishor secured a total of 63,946 votes whereas his nearest rival of the BJP, Neeraj Kumar, could get only 44,700 votes.

Rekha Kumari of the RJD ended at the 3rd place, securing a total of 14,241 votes.

Prashant Kishor had earlier worked for the BJP, Janata Dal United and some other parties as a Poll Strategist.

Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, he formed his own party, namely Jan Suraaj Party. The party, however, could not impress the voters.

Though Prashant Kishor had fielded the party candidates in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, he himself was not in the fray. He decided to contest the election, after Bankipur seat fell vacant following the election of Nitin Nabin to Rajya Sabha.

Nitin Nabin has been representing the Bankipur assembly seat since 2010. In the 2025 state election, he had defeated his nearest rival, Rekha Kumari of the RJD, by over 50,000 votes.

Datia By-Election Result

In the Datia Assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by over 6,000 votes.

As per the final result declared by the Election Commission of India, Ghanshyam Singh secured a total of 66,757 votes whereas BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari bagged 60,741 votes and lost the by-election by 6,016 votes.

The Datia seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Datia is considered a stronghold of Former State Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The BJP's decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari, a first timer, from here had sparked a massive protest in the party, especially by Mishra's supporters.

Manjalpur By-Poll Result

The only consolation for the BJP is its victory in the Manjalpur seat of Gujarat. As per the final result announced by the Election Commission of India, Satish Govindbhai Patel of the BJP defeated Bhikhabhai Rabari of Congress by 30,630 votes.

As per the Poll Panel, BJP's Satish Govindbhai Patel got a total of 55,481 votes and Bhikhabhai Rabari of Congress could get just 24,851 votes.

The Manjalpur assembly seat fell vacant following the death of its sitting MLA - the BJP's Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel, who held it for three straight terms.

Polling in Bankipur, Datia and Manjaplur was held on Thursday July 30, 2026. The counting of votes in the respective seats began today morning under the heavy Police deployment.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]

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