Meet Resham Fatma, India’s 1st Acid Attack Survivor, to Receive Chevening Scholarship

In a remarkable journey of grit and determination, Resham Fatma, has become India’s first acid attack survivor to receive the UK government’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship.

In a remarkable journey of grit and determination, Resham Fatma, has become India’s first acid attack survivor to receive the UK government’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship.

Rehsam Fatma had completed graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia. She later joined Nawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to complete MA Politics with specialization in International Relations.

While studying in India’s two prestigious universities, Resham Fatma also established Ebrah Foundation through which she seeks to create pathways for girls and women to access education, develop leadership skills, and build meaningful careers.

Taking advantage of Chevening Scholarship, Resham Fatma will pursue an MSc in Gender, Development and Globalisation at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Resham Fatma: A Brief Profile

Resham Fatma was born in Jamshedpur in 1997. She was in Class 11 and living with her grandparents in Lucknow when her mother’s cousin, Riyaz, a man two decades her senior, asked to marry her.

Riyaz allegedly poured an entire bottle of acid over the head of Resham after he was rebuffed.

Riyaz also reportedly tried to attack her with a knife. Resham gathered courage and survived the acid and knife attack.

Following the attack, she turned her personal adversity into a source of strength and purpose, dedicating herself to empowering others through education, mentorship, and community engagement.

For her courage, Resham later received Bharat Award — the highest national bravery award for children — at the Republic Day celebrations 2015 at the hands of then President of India Pranab Mukherjee .

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]

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